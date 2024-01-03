en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

DASH Receives Donation for Sensory Room to Aid Stress Relief

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
DASH Receives Donation for Sensory Room to Aid Stress Relief

DASH, an organization known for offering support and diverse activities to its members, has recently welcomed a significant contribution aimed at creating a sensory room within its hub located at The Pavilions shopping centre. This proposed sensory room is envisioned as a tranquil and safe haven for those who may grapple with stress or find themselves feeling overwhelmed.

A Closer Look at DASH’s Offerings

A special invitation was extended to a group to explore the hub’s present offerings and understand the robust support it furnishes. This was also an opportunity for the party to witness first-hand the thoughtful initiative for a sensory room, a space meticulously designed for relaxation and stress relief.

Comment from the Donors

Representing the donors, Rebecca Dixon expressed a palpable enthusiasm about the potential impact of their contribution on the Hillingdon community. Dixon’s sentiments resonated with a strong hope for the continuance of their alliance with DASH well into 2024.

Commitment to Community Well-being

This generous donation is a testament to a firm commitment to fortifying local initiatives that significantly enhance the well-being of community members. The focus remains firmly on those members who stand to benefit from a dedicated area designed for relaxation and stress relief. Additionally, it reflects the intention to foster a supportive environment for individuals who might otherwise feel overwhelmed or stressed.

0
Health
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
In the pursuit of innovative healthcare treatments, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has emerged as a noteworthy contender. Currently in the midst of phase 2 clinical trials, the company’s lead asset, KER-050, shows promising potential in the treatment of Anemia in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Myelofibrosis (MF). A Novel Approach to Treatment The distinctiveness of
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
4 mins ago
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
AI Tool Aids in Detecting Vascular Disease Risk in Older Women
5 mins ago
AI Tool Aids in Detecting Vascular Disease Risk in Older Women
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2 mins ago
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
4 mins ago
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
4 mins ago
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
Latest Headlines
World News
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
14 seconds
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
1 min
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
1 min
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
2 mins
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2 mins
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
2 mins
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
2 mins
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
2 mins
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app