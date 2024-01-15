Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler’s Growth and Development

On the path to reshaping the landscape of child nutrition in India, Danone India has made a significant stride with the launch of AptaGrow. This innovative product is tailored to address the nutritional needs of toddlers aged between three to six years. AptaGrow, enriched with a total of 37 essential nutrients, is aimed at fostering not just physical growth but also brain development and immune system fortification in young children.

Unveiling AptaGrow: A Blend of Science and Nutrition

AptaGrow stands out with its unique blend of prebiotics, a component designed to aid in the absorption of key nutrients critical for growth. This scientific formulation is a response to the growing concerns among mothers regarding the suboptimal growth of their children due to poor nutrient absorption. The introduction of AptaGrow is an affirmation of Danone’s commitment to emphasizing the importance of adequate nutrition during the crucial early years of a child’s development.

Empowering Mothers with Aptagrow Growth Chakra

Recognizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of a child’s growth, Danone India has also introduced the Aptagrow Growth Chakra tool. This tool assists mothers in tracking and comprehending their child’s growth trajectories spanning height, weight, immunity, brain development, and overall well-being. By doing so, it equips them with the necessary insights to address their child’s holistic growth needs effectively.

AptaGrow: A Step Towards Nutritional Well-being of Children

With this product launch, Danone India has not just expanded its nutritional offerings for children but has also taken a step towards realizing its mission of providing essential nutrition to every child in the country. By developing AptaGrow, Danone India aims to alleviate concerns related to children’s growth not meeting expectations, thereby contributing to the overall well-being of the nation’s future generations.