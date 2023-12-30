en English
Crime

Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm EST
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks

As the dust of Christmas celebrations settles, a dark undercurrent is surfacing on social media platforms. Unscrupulous sellers, targeting individuals aiming to shed holiday weight, are marketing dangerous diet pills in flashy, eye-catching packaging. These pills, promising quick weight loss without the need for exercise or dieting, contain the banned substance phentermine hydrochloride. Linked to high blood pressure and heart disorders, phentermine hydrochloride is being irresponsibly advertised in doses higher than recommended and without the necessary health warnings pertaining to its potential side effects.

The Hidden Danger

Despite being unlicensed for weight loss in the UK, the appetite-suppressing drug is easily accessible online. Lured by the promise of instant weight loss, users are reportedly experiencing alarming symptoms after consumption. Shaking, rapid heart rate, and feelings of near unconsciousness describe the frightening aftermath of using these unregulated products. The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has issued a stark warning regarding these pills, stating that consumers are engaging in a potentially lethal gamble.

The Call for Action

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has invited individuals to report such sellers for further investigation. However, the responsibility doesn’t stop there. Social media companies are being urged to take a stand against the illicit sale of these dangerous drugs on their platforms. The accessibility and affordability of these products, coupled with a lack of regulation, create a perfect storm for potential health disasters. Users who have suffered adverse effects are speaking out, warning others about the inherent risks of these pills.

Beyond Diet Pills: The Steroid Crisis

The illicit sale of dangerous substances is not confined to diet pills. Anabolic steroids, which have been linked to several deaths in the UK, are also finding their way into the hands of vulnerable individuals, often young men seeking to emulate the physique of reality TV stars and social media influencers. With dealers making significant profits from the illegal steroids trade, experts are warning of a looming steroid crisis. As with the diet pills, this issue highlights the urgent need for stricter regulation and public awareness of the risks associated with these substances.

Crime Health Social Issues
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

