Dame Joan Ruddock’s Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband’s Painful Struggle

In her impassioned plea for the legalisation of assisted dying, former Labour MP, Dame Joan Ruddock, unveils a sorrow-laden episode from her past, revealing her readiness to smother her terminally ill husband with a pillow to end his agony. Her late spouse, Frank Doran, also a former MP, succumbed to end-stage bowel cancer in 2017.

Desperate Moments and Emotional Struggles

The drama unfolded the night preceding Doran’s death, as Dame Joan wrestled with her desperation to alleviate his suffering. Her account describes the difficulty she faced in securing the requisite pain-relief medication for him. She candidly admitted contemplating using a pillow as a desperate means to terminate his torment if a doctor failed to arrive by 1 am to administer an injection. Fortunately, the clock had barely struck midnight when a doctor turned up, delivering the crucial injection. Doran passed away peacefully seven hours later.

Plea for Legalisation of Assisted Dying

Dame Joan’s personal narrative comes as part of her vigorous advocacy for legalising assisted dying. Her stance resonates with the sentiment of 80 percent of the public who favour a reform in the law. The issue has attracted attention and endorsement from a range of public figures, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has articulated his support for legalisation.

Testimony in the Commons

The Commons health select committee is currently examining the issue of assisted dying. Dame Joan’s testimony, tendered as part of this inquiry, recounts the struggles she and her husband grappled with during his illness, the care she provided, and the conversations they had about death and dying. Her story underlines the emotional and physical burden terminal illness imposes on patients and their caregivers, fuelling the debate surrounding the ethics and legality of assisted dying in the UK.