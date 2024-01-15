D'Amazonia Launches Innovative Menopause Tea for Women in the UK

D'Amazonia, a brand renowned for its 'feelgood' range, has broadened its horizon by launching a unique Menopause Tea, specifically tailored for menopausal and perimenopausal women. This innovative product, set to address the needs of 13 million such women in the UK, underscores the company’s commitment to diverse beverage preferences and nutritional needs.

Embracing Wellness with D'Amazonia Menopause Tea

Formulated by the acclaimed scientist, Dr. Jose Carlos Tavares, D'Amazonia Menopause Tea boasts a blend of nine beneficial ingredients. These include hibiscus, rosehip, passionflower leaf, and hawthorn. Each of these ingredients is revered for its wellness properties and its potential to alleviate menopausal symptoms. This new addition marks D'Amazonia’s fourth recipe targeting mass-market ailments, demonstrating the brand's dedication to not just offering beverages, but solutions for common health concerns.

Commitment to Sustainability

Alongside its health benefits, D'Amazonia Menopause Tea also champions environmental sustainability. The packaging comprises recyclable pouches and biodegradable pyramid teabags, which can be reused, reflecting the brand's dedication to eco-friendly practices.

A New Chapter in Healthier Living

Co-Founder of D'Amazonia, Marcela Tupinamba, emphasizes the brand's mission in promoting healthier living through their hot beverages. Having already launched successful products addressing digestive issues, general health and wellness, and sleep improvement, the introduction of the Menopause Tea is a testament to this commitment. The tea will be available for purchase online from February, marking another step in D'Amazonia's journey to provide functional brews with deep-rooted health benefits.