Crime

Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
In a series of disturbing events, 26-year-old Dale Williams from Rhos on Sea has been handed a 24-week jail sentence. Williams, who was found guilty of common assault, had initiated a string of unprovoked attacks, leaving his victims bewildered and shaken.

Series of Unprovoked Assaults

One such incident occurred on January 11, at a McDonald’s in Llandudno, when Williams hurled a cup of ice in the face of a 77-year-old woman. Described as a ‘totally unprovoked and random’ attack, the assault left the elderly victim in a state of shock.

Adding to his list of assaults, Williams was involved in another incident on January 6 in a street in Colwyn Bay. The miscreant threw an object at a ‘vulnerable’ man, causing minor facial injuries.

Assault on Police Officer

Further intensifying his spree of violence, Williams punched a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) in the face. This event followed a theft from a Colwyn Bay shop, leaving the public and law enforcers in a state of heightened alert.

High Risk Individual

The court was informed that Williams, a cannabis user suffering from drug-induced psychosis, had a history of refusing engagement with a home treatment team. Adding to the worry, he had made ominous comments about murder to the Probation Service. Despite the high risk he poses to the public, it was acknowledged that none of the assaults resulted in significant injuries. It was also noted that Williams had been out of trouble with the law since 2022, making these recent incidents particularly alarming.

Crime Health United Kingdom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

