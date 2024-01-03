en English
Health

DailyMed: The Essential RSS Feed for Drug Label Information

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
DailyMed: The Essential RSS Feed for Drug Label Information

Every day, medicine evolves, and keeping abreast of these advancements is crucial, especially for those whose lives are impacted by specific medication. The U.S. National Library of Medicine’s service, DailyMed, is a beacon in this vast sea of information, providing timely updates and additions to drug label information through an RSS feed. This valuable service ensures that subscribers are always informed about the latest changes to drug labels, be it new drug information or updates to existing labels.

Understanding the DailyMed Service

DailyMed’s service enables users to receive notifications directly to their desktop, Web browser, or e-mail, depending on the RSS Reader they use. To access this service, users simply need to copy the provided RSS feed address (URL) and paste it into their RSS Reader application. The convenience and immediacy of the service can’t be overstated – it’s akin to having a personal medical newsfeed. And if a user ever decides to discontinue the service, they can simply remove the copied URL from their RSS Reader, ceasing the updates.

Updates on RxNorm Review and Editing

Of significant interest is the ongoing review and editing process for RxNorm, a standardized nomenclature for clinical drugs. Once this process is complete, these drugs will be included with RxNorm normal forms in the DailyMed service. The integration of RxNorm normal forms into the service will enhance its value, providing even more comprehensive and standardized drug information to users.

Recent Updates on DailyMed

One recent update on DailyMed pertains to the PSODEX Acne Therapy Soap Bar. This soap offers a soothing formula that helps manage acne symptoms with the help of SULFUR. It controls sebum secretion, relieves itching and inflammation, and helps block the recurrence of acne symptoms. Another important update is for Excedrin Migraine Relief, with detailed information about potential side effects, interactions with other medications, and storage instructions. Lastly, DailyMed provides updates on Levonorgestrel tablets, a progestin-only emergency contraceptive, including usage instructions, common adverse reactions, and more.

Health United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

