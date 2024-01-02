en English
Fitness

DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
With the dawn of a new year, DailyMail.com has launched a wellness channel dedicated to providing comprehensive and engaging coverage of health and beauty trends. The channel will offer a broad spectrum of content, from rigorous assessments of popular New Year’s resolutions and their potential health implications to in-depth examinations of the bacteria found on fitness trackers.

Wellness for the Modern Age

Designed to serve as a reliable source of information on topics as varied as skincare, diet, mindfulness, fitness, mental health, and myth-busting within the healthcare industry, the channel will aim to address commonly asked wellness questions and explore emerging trends. These will include areas of interest such as plastic surgery and hangover cures. Health and wellness editor Eve Simmons underlines the critical need for dependable health information in the era of social media, assuring that the channel will consistently deliver expert journalism, validated by specialists.

Resolutions and Risks

While New Year’s resolutions often revolve around fitness goals, with many aiming to achieve 10,000 steps daily, experts advise 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, complemented by muscle-strengthening activities. The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion has curated a ‘Move Your Way’ activity planner, emphasizing that any form of movement is better than none.

Alcohol and Mental Health

Health officials are advocating for ‘Dry January’ as a New Year’s resolution, highlighting the health risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption, including heart disease and cancer. Moreover, New Year’s resolutions, if not properly managed, can inadvertently harm our mental wellbeing. Research indicates that a staggering 90% of people fail to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions, with about 25% giving up within the first week. Rather than focusing on weight loss, experts encourage prioritizing movement and the mental health benefits of exercise.

Resolution Trends and Lasting Changes

According to a survey by Forbes Health, approximately 48% of adults had a resolution to boost their fitness in 2024. Other popular resolutions included dedicating more time to loved ones, quitting smoking, pursuing hobbies, improving work-life balance, and incorporating regular meditation. Despite the difficulty in maintaining resolutions, experts agree that they can lead to lasting positive changes when approached with a focus on mental health and achievable, small-scale alterations. Prioritizing cardiovascular health, adhering to a nutritious diet, and ensuring sufficient sleep are among the key recommendations for a healthier lifestyle.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

