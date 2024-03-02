Daikundi's Pato District Residents Demand Better Health Facilities Amid Accessibility Challenges

In Daikundi province's Pato district, residents are voicing their concerns over the dire lack of health facilities, forcing many to undertake hours-long journeys for medical care. The situation has been exacerbated by the district's geographical challenges and the previous government's negligence due to security issues. With security improvements, locals are calling for urgent action to address this health care crisis.

Urgent Needs in Remote Areas

According to Ihsanullah, a Pato district local, the scarcity of clinics leaves many without basic medical services. Particularly hard-hit is the Qakhour locality, home to 550 families who must traverse difficult terrain for hours to reach the nearest clinic. The lack of accessible roads and the district's dispersed population further aggravate the situation, often resulting in preventable deaths as patients cannot reach hospitals in time. Currently, with only one clinic at Fakhur's lower area and another at the district center, minor health issues necessitate a day-long trip to Nili, the provincial capital.

Community Voices and Official Responses

Asadullah Mohammadi, another resident, highlights that many in Pato resort to transporting the sick on animals due to the impassable roads. He recalls promises from the past government that went unfulfilled, citing insecurity as the reason for their inaction. Now, with improved security, there's a growing demand for the government to prioritize health care in Pato. In response, Daikundi Health Department Director Mohammad Ghani Samim acknowledges the historical neglect Pato faced due to conflict. He reveals plans to enhance the capacity of existing clinics and proposals submitted to the Ministry of Public Health for establishing new clinics in Pato's most remote areas. Meanwhile, mobile health teams have been deployed to regions lacking health facilities, offering a temporary solution to a systemic issue.

A Call for Lasting Change

Daikundi's mountainous landscape and its remote provinces, including Pato, have long suffered from inadequate service provision. The current healthcare predicament highlights a critical need for infrastructural development and improved healthcare access in rural areas. While mobile health teams provide a bandaid solution, the establishment of permanent health facilities is crucial for the long-term wellbeing of Pato's residents. As the community's pleas for better healthcare grow louder, the focus now shifts to the government's actions to ensure that the basic right to health is a reality for all in Pato.