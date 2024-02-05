Czechia Leverages EU Funding to Advance Battle Against Cancer

With the goal of advancing its battle against cancer, Czechia is strategically utilizing the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility. This facility is a European Union initiative devised to alleviate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies of its member states. Czechia's objective is to upgrade its oncology infrastructure significantly, which includes the erection of new facilities at the Masaryk Memorial Cancer Institute (MMCI) in Brno and a brand-new oncology centre at Motol University Hospital (MUH) in Prague.

Funding for Oncology Infrastructure

Approximately 340 million euros have been allocated from the National Recovery Plan specifically for oncology enhancements. These enhancements include the construction of new facilities. The funding received from the European Union's facility will be utilized to bolster the MMCI's expansion in Brno, with an investment of 40 million euros. This expansion is set to be completed by December 2025 and primarily aims to strengthen cancer prevention efforts in the country.

Focus on Comprehensive Cancer Care

The new centres will drive the expansion of various aspects of oncology. These aspects include cancer prevention, genetics, patient education, supportive care, and clinical research. Over in Prague, the Motol Oncology Centre, which is being funded with upwards of 148 million euros from the Facility, will provide comprehensive care. This care will encompass prevention, diagnostics, and treatment, with an increased bed capacity as well as an emphasis on multidisciplinary team cooperation.

Implications for Healthcare Professionals and Cancer Research

This centre, which will also serve as a Czech National Cancer Centre, will facilitate the training of healthcare professionals. It will also promote the application of scientific advancements in cancer treatment. The funding from the EU will further enhance preventive screening programmes across Czechia. The Motol Oncology Centre is expected to be fully operational by July 2026, marking a significant milestone in Czechia's fight against cancer.