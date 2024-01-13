en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes

In a comprehensive study involving 311 patients with Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) who underwent Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) and Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) implantation, an illuminating correlation has been detected between the release of specific cytokines and a variety of clinical conditions. A detailed analysis of cytokines, including TNF-c1, IL-1-c2, and IL8, among others, was conducted to comprehend their co-release patterns under different scenarios such as diabetes, Non-ST Segment Elevation (NSTEMI) cases, and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD).

Cytokine Correlation in Different Clinical Scenarios

The findings of the research disclosed moderate to strong correlations between certain cytokines in diabetic and NSTEMI patients. Furthermore, a significant relationship was discovered between the number of stents implanted and the levels of Hs-CRP and IL8. These correlations hint at the essential role of these cytokines in various clinical conditions and suggest their potential as predictive markers for stent implantation outcomes in AMI patients.

Effects of Medications on Cytokine Suppression

A critical aspect of the study involved examining the effects of various anti-inflammatory and antiplatelet medications on cytokine suppression. The results indicate that the choice of medication can significantly impact cytokine levels, and hence, should be tailored to prevent further cardiovascular damage. This discovery underscores the necessity for personalised medication regimens to optimise the therapeutic effects and minimise potential risks.

Inflammatory Process in Vascular Diseases

The study also delved into the intricacies of the inflammatory process in vascular diseases, emphasising the role of cytokines and ExtraCellular Matrices (ECMs) in vascular inflammation. It outlined the recent advances in treating AMI with PCI, the anti-inflammatory benefits of incretin and SGLT2 inhibitor therapies in diabetic patients, and the importance of cytokines in predicting outcomes after stent implantation. The co-release of specific cytokines could be a significant predictor for stent implantation outcomes in AMI patients.

Conclusively, this study advocates for more extensive research to enhance diagnostics and treatment post-PCI. It is a step towards understanding the nuances of cytokine release patterns and their implications on stent implantation outcomes, thereby paving the way for improved cardiovascular care.

0
Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
15 mins ago
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
In an unsettling turn of events, the body of a 52-year-old soldier, Arnold Roach, assigned to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Reserves, was discovered at his residence on Arena Road, San Raphael. The discovery was made in the afternoon hours of Thursday, around 3 pm, when a friend, drawn by a foul odor and
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
30 mins ago
Honoring Dr. Kathleen Lynn: The Campaign to Name Dublin's New Children's Hospital
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
32 mins ago
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
22 mins ago
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
23 mins ago
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
28 mins ago
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
Latest Headlines
World News
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
9 seconds
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay
Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement
19 seconds
Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
22 seconds
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons' Losing Streak
2 mins
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons' Losing Streak
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
2 mins
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
3 mins
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
3 mins
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
3 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
3 mins
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app