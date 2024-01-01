en English
Health

Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
In a breakthrough for global public health, a recent study published in the journal Addiction highlighted the efficacy of cytisine, a budget-friendly stop-smoking aid, in significantly increasing the chances of successful smoking cessation. A plant-based compound that originated in Eastern Europe in the 1960s, cytisine, has shown potential to be more useful than nicotine replacement therapy.

The Power of Cytisine

Research led by Dr. Omar De Santi collated results from eight randomized control trials involving nearly 6,000 patients. Findings revealed that cytisine doubled the likelihood of successful smoking cessation. The compound works by binding to the same receptors in the brain as nicotine, thereby reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Despite its effectiveness, cytisine remains unlicensed and unavailable in many parts of the world, including regions where its impact could be significant, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Comparative Effectiveness

The study not only confirmed cytisine’s effectiveness against placebo but also compared its efficacy to nicotine replacement therapy and varenicline. Findings showed a modest superiority to nicotine replacement and inconclusive results against varenicline. Both results are promising given cytisine’s cost-effectiveness and accessibility in countries where it is approved for use.

Overcoming Regulatory Barriers

Despite its potential, cytisine has yet to receive FDA approval in the U.S., largely due to perceived lack of profitability. Its availability remains limited to several countries, including Russia, Bulgaria, and Poland. Yet, the evidence of its effectiveness and safety profile makes a strong case for regulatory bodies worldwide to reconsider cytisine’s status.

As the world continues to grapple with the health impacts of smoking, cytisine emerges as a beacon of hope, especially in regions where affordable smoking cessation drugs are scarce. The study underscores cytisine’s potential as a tool for reducing smoking rates globally and improving public health. However, the challenge remains to make this effective tool widely available, particularly in regions where its impact could be most felt.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

