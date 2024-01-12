en English
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India’s Third Richest Individual

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India’s Third Richest Individual

Cyrus Poonawalla, the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), has been a key player in the global fight against Covid-19. His leadership at SII, the world’s largest vaccine producer, was instrumental in the mass production of the Covishield vaccine, significantly aiding global vaccination efforts. Poonawalla’s contribution to vaccine development earned him the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2022.

A Pharmaceutical Titan’s Rise

The son of a horse breeder, Poonawalla took over the family’s vaccine production business, established in 1966. The business has since grown exponentially under his guidance. Today, SII generates approximately 1.5 billion doses of various vaccines annually, including those against measles, polio, and the flu. The widespread use of Covid-19 vaccines produced by SII has led to a surge in Poonawalla’s wealth. According to the Hurun list, his fortune has seen a 36% increase to Rs 2.78 lakh crore, making him India’s third richest individual.

Beyond Pharmaceuticals

In addition to his role in the pharmaceutical industry, Poonawalla has significant holdings in Poonawalla Fincorp, a listed financial services company. His business acumen extends beyond the healthcare sector, reflecting his versatile entrepreneurship. Poonawalla’s wife, Villoo Poonawalla, passed away in 2010, and his daughter-in-law, Natasha Poonawalla, is a well-known fashion icon and businesswoman.

An Educational Beacon

Poonawalla’s educational journey began at Pune University, where he later received a PhD. His academic prowess was also recognized by the University of Oxford, which awarded him an honorary degree. His success, marked by a net worth of approximately $20.9 billion, is a testament to his impact on the healthcare and business sectors.

Recently, during a press conference in Pune, Poonawalla addressed the issue of the delayed launch of the Novavax COVID vaccine. He stated that the company cannot proceed without a license due to issues with the US Food and Drug Administration, expecting these problems to be resolved by the end of October.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

