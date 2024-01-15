en English
Health

Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds

In a groundbreaking study, data from nearly 380,000 individuals residing in Scotland has revealed a correlation between cycling to work and a reduced propensity for mental health issues. The research, orchestrated by the University of Edinburgh, focused on inhabitants of Edinburgh and Glasgow who lived in close proximity to a cycle path and had no prior history of mental health prescriptions when the study commenced in 2011.

The Impact of Cycling on Mental Health

Over the ensuing five-year period, a 15% reduction in prescriptions for depression or anxiety was observed among those who cycled to work compared to their non-cycling counterparts. Interestingly, the study also found that while more men adopted cycling as their primary mode of commuting, the decrease in mental health prescriptions was more significant among women.

Methodology and Findings

The research aimed to mimic the conditions of a randomised controlled trial and employed the proximity to cycle paths as a determinant for cycling to work. The findings, which were published in The International Journal of Epidemiology, were funded by the Economic and Social Science Research Council via Administrative Data Research Scotland.

Implications for Public Policy

The study’s results suggest that policies promoting active commuting through cycling could yield far-reaching benefits. Besides fostering better mental health, such initiatives could also contribute to reducing carbon emissions, alleviating road congestion, and improving air quality. Professor Chris Dibben, the study’s principal investigator, underscored the potential widespread advantages of such initiatives.

Health Science & Technology Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

