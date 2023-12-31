en English
Fitness

Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:10 pm EST
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits

As the New Year dawns, a resolution to ‘cycle more in 2024’ could be a life-changing decision, according to a recent YouGov survey that suggests that only 28% of people consistently adhere to their New Year resolutions. The act of cycling, a seemingly simple and mundane task, has been shown to have significant health, financial, and environmental benefits.

The Health Advantages of Cycling

Studies, including a five-year study of UK commuters published in the British Medical Journal, have shown that regular cycling can reduce the risk of death by 41%, and the incidence of cancer and heart disease by 45% and 46% respectively. The Copenhagen Center for Prospective Population Studies even found that cycling to work is associated with a lower mortality rate, even after adjusting for other physical activities. Cycling is a mostly aerobic activity that improves cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility, and enhances joint mobility. It also helps in stress reduction and improves posture and coordination.

Financial and Environmental Gains from Cycling

Beyond health, cycling offers immense financial benefits. It eliminates fuel costs, parking fees, and car maintenance expenses, leading to substantial savings. Moreover, it is an eco-friendly mode of transportation, contributing less to air pollution and congestion compared to cars. Cyclists also report considerably higher satisfaction with their commutes compared to those who drive or use public transit. Even if one does not completely replace car usage with cycling, incorporating it into daily routines like commuting to work can offer substantial benefits.

Cycling: A Resolution Worth Keeping

Making a resolution to cycle more in 2024 could lead to significant positive changes. It’s not just about the physical activity, but about the lifestyle changes it brings about – from adopting healthier habits, saving money, and enhancing mental well-being to making a small but significant contribution to the environment. So, as the New Year approaches, consider making cycling a part of your daily routine.

Fitness Health Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

