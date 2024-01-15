en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care’s Takeover of Hillside Dental

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care’s Takeover of Hillside Dental

In the wake of a significant cyber attack on a prospective software provider, Manx Care’s takeover of Hillside Dental in Douglas, previously managed by Regent Health Services, has been delayed. The transition, initially scheduled to begin on 1 December, has been set back as Manx Care is now in search of a new system provider to safeguard sensitive patient data.

Unscheduled Setback

The cyber attack on the software provider, planned to manage patient bookings and records, has yet to be resolved, creating an unforeseen snag in the transition process. As a result, the dental practice is currently restricted to offering only emergency services. Despite resolving staffing issues at the practice, the inability to employ the former IT system, unique to the private provider, has added to the delay.

Emergency Solutions

In the interim, Hillside Dental patients are being provided emergency dental services at the Community Dental Service located at the Central Community Health Centre on Westmoreland Road in Douglas. This stopgap arrangement is designed to ensure that patients continue to have access to essential dental services while the issue with the software provider is being addressed.

Manx Care’s Commitment

Manx Care has extended its apologies for the delay in resuming full services at Hillside Dental. The organization stressed the importance of protecting patient data and is committed to finding a secure system provider to prevent any compromise of patient records. The decision to delay the takeover underlines Manx Care’s dedication to prioritizing patient security over expedient transitions.

0
Cybersecurity Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
3 mins ago
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
In a time of soaring unemployment rates and economic uncertainties, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in Ghana has sounded a resonating alarm on the steep rise in job-related scams. The CSA’s cybercrime reporting channels have painstakingly recorded a minimum of 15 incidents, leading to a cumulative loss exceeding GH₵124,000 among the victims. The modus operandi
Ghana's Cyber Security Authority Warns of Soaring Job Scams Amid Economic Uncertainties
Retirees in the Crosshairs: The Growing Threat of Information Abuse
1 hour ago
Retirees in the Crosshairs: The Growing Threat of Information Abuse
Revolut Under Fire: Allegations of Biometric Data Mishandling Stir Up Legal Storm
1 hour ago
Revolut Under Fire: Allegations of Biometric Data Mishandling Stir Up Legal Storm
Rise in UPI Fraud in India: NPCI Issues Safety Measures; DoT Warns of Call-Forwarding Scam
9 mins ago
Rise in UPI Fraud in India: NPCI Issues Safety Measures; DoT Warns of Call-Forwarding Scam
Closed Door Security CEO Earns Chartership in Cyber Security
15 mins ago
Closed Door Security CEO Earns Chartership in Cyber Security
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
1 hour ago
The Packaging Industry's Battle with Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
Latest Headlines
World News
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
33 seconds
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
4 mins
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
4 mins
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
4 mins
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
5 mins
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
5 mins
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
5 mins
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
5 mins
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
5 mins
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
30 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
50 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app