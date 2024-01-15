Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care’s Takeover of Hillside Dental

In the wake of a significant cyber attack on a prospective software provider, Manx Care’s takeover of Hillside Dental in Douglas, previously managed by Regent Health Services, has been delayed. The transition, initially scheduled to begin on 1 December, has been set back as Manx Care is now in search of a new system provider to safeguard sensitive patient data.

Unscheduled Setback

The cyber attack on the software provider, planned to manage patient bookings and records, has yet to be resolved, creating an unforeseen snag in the transition process. As a result, the dental practice is currently restricted to offering only emergency services. Despite resolving staffing issues at the practice, the inability to employ the former IT system, unique to the private provider, has added to the delay.

Emergency Solutions

In the interim, Hillside Dental patients are being provided emergency dental services at the Community Dental Service located at the Central Community Health Centre on Westmoreland Road in Douglas. This stopgap arrangement is designed to ensure that patients continue to have access to essential dental services while the issue with the software provider is being addressed.

Manx Care’s Commitment

Manx Care has extended its apologies for the delay in resuming full services at Hillside Dental. The organization stressed the importance of protecting patient data and is committed to finding a secure system provider to prevent any compromise of patient records. The decision to delay the takeover underlines Manx Care’s dedication to prioritizing patient security over expedient transitions.