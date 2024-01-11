en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing

CVS Health, the prominent American healthcare company, is planning to close an undisclosed number of its pharmacies within Target stores, commencing February and concluding by April this year, according to an official spokesperson. These closures align with the company’s strategic blueprint to reduce its retail footprint, a plan that was set in motion in 2021 with the announcement to shut nearly 900 stores, equating to roughly 10% of its U.S. locations, from 2022 to 2024.

Adapting to Changing Market Dynamics

The decision to close these select locations is driven by a multitude of factors, including changing population dynamics, evolving consumer buying patterns, and anticipated future health needs. CVS Health, which operates approximately 9,000 pharmacies across the nation and has a presence in almost 1,800 of Target’s 1,956 U.S. stores, is actively adapting its business model to these shifts.

Cushioning the Impact on Employees and Customers

Employees affected by these closures will not be left out in the cold. CVS Health has assured that they will be offered comparable positions within the company. Additionally, customer prescriptions at these Target locations will be transferred to nearby CVS pharmacies, ensuring a seamless transition for consumers and maintaining their access to necessary medications.

CVS Health’s Expansive Healthcare Endeavors

The pharmacy closures come on the heels of CVS Health’s aggressive expansion into becoming a larger healthcare provider. In the past year, the company has invested nearly $8 billion in acquiring Signify Health and a whopping $10.6 billion in purchasing Oak Street Health, a firm that operates primary care clinics for seniors. While these acquisitions have added to CVS Health’s resources, they have also necessitated a cost-cutting program, which includes a plan to lay off 5,000 employees.

Acknowledging the wave of protests from pharmacy staff across various drugstore chains, including CVS, who walked out last fall over alleged unsafe working conditions, CVS Health has stated that it is actively engaging with its staff to address their concerns. This proactive approach underlines the company’s commitment to maintaining a healthy and safe work environment for its employees.

As CVS Health navigates this challenging transition, its focus remains clear: adapting to the changing market dynamics, bolstering its position as a significant healthcare provider, and ensuring the well-being of its employees and customers.

0
Business Health United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts
Major banks are on the brink of unveiling their fourth-quarter earnings reports, an event closely monitored by financial analysts and investors worldwide. However, not all banks are expected to meet the earnings forecasts. According to Michael Kantrowitz, a seasoned financial analyst with Piper Sandler, three prominent banks – Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Goldman Sachs
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Details Performance Update and Future Strategies
4 mins ago
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Details Performance Update and Future Strategies
Pihakis Restaurant Group Unveils New Italian Dining Concept Luca Lagotto in Homewood
5 mins ago
Pihakis Restaurant Group Unveils New Italian Dining Concept Luca Lagotto in Homewood
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
2 mins ago
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco
2 mins ago
H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco
Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
4 mins ago
Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
1 min
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
2 mins
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
Legendary Alabama Coach Nick Saban Announces Retirement, Marking an End of an Era
4 mins
Legendary Alabama Coach Nick Saban Announces Retirement, Marking an End of an Era
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
5 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
5 mins
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
5 mins
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
8 mins
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
8 mins
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
9 mins
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app