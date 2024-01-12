en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores

CVS Health has confirmed its decision to close several pharmacy locations within Target stores, beginning in February and concluding by April this year. This significant move is part of CVS Health’s tactical plan to adjust its retail presence in line with demographic changes, evolving consumer buying behaviours, and the forecasted health care needs of the population. The specifics of the plan, including the exact number of locations to be closed, remain undisclosed. However, The Wall Street Journal reports that “dozens” of locations are likely to be affected.

Impact on Employees and Customers

Employees affected by the closures will not be left in the lurch. CVS has committed to offering comparable positions within the company to those impacted. Furthermore, the company has ensured that customer prescriptions will be transferred to nearby CVS pharmacies before the affected locations cease operations. This strategy is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access to pharmacy care for CVS’s customers.

CVS Health’s Strategic Shift

This recent decision is a continuation of CVS Health’s strategic shift that began in 2021, when the company announced its plan to close approximately 900 stores—nearly 10% of its U.S. locations—between 2022 and 2024. The company’s intent is not simply to reduce its footprint but to transition from being a pharmacy chain into a broader health-care provider. This ambition is evident in CVS’s acquisition of Signify Health for nearly $8 billion and its $10.6 billion deal to purchase Oak Street Health.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Protests

Concurrent with its expansion into health care, CVS has initiated a cost-cutting program that included laying off 5,000 employees. The program has not been without controversy, however. The pharmacy closures come on the heels of protests from pharmacy staff at CVS and other chains during the fall over working conditions, which they claim compromise both employee and patient safety. CVS has stated that it is actively communicating with its staff to address these concerns directly.

0
Business Health United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
Lexdale International, a pivotal investor in Indian beauty and wellness e-commerce platform Nykaa, is readying to unload a substantial 2.62 crore shares through open market transactions. This move, shrouded in anticipation, is expected to bring in a staggering INR 490 crore. The Power Players Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, two titans of the finance world,
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
China's Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels
9 mins ago
China's Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
11 mins ago
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone in Cryptocurrency Regulation
6 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone in Cryptocurrency Regulation
Exploring Investment Opportunities: Jim Cramer's Insights on Cramer's Lightning Round
6 mins ago
Exploring Investment Opportunities: Jim Cramer's Insights on Cramer's Lightning Round
Odessa's January Sales Tax Reveals a Dip but Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Stay Strong
7 mins ago
Odessa's January Sales Tax Reveals a Dip but Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Stay Strong
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
2 mins
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
2 mins
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
3 mins
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
3 mins
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
6 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
7 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
8 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
9 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
10 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app