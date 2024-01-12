CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores

CVS Health has confirmed its decision to close several pharmacy locations within Target stores, beginning in February and concluding by April this year. This significant move is part of CVS Health’s tactical plan to adjust its retail presence in line with demographic changes, evolving consumer buying behaviours, and the forecasted health care needs of the population. The specifics of the plan, including the exact number of locations to be closed, remain undisclosed. However, The Wall Street Journal reports that “dozens” of locations are likely to be affected.

Impact on Employees and Customers

Employees affected by the closures will not be left in the lurch. CVS has committed to offering comparable positions within the company to those impacted. Furthermore, the company has ensured that customer prescriptions will be transferred to nearby CVS pharmacies before the affected locations cease operations. This strategy is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access to pharmacy care for CVS’s customers.

CVS Health’s Strategic Shift

This recent decision is a continuation of CVS Health’s strategic shift that began in 2021, when the company announced its plan to close approximately 900 stores—nearly 10% of its U.S. locations—between 2022 and 2024. The company’s intent is not simply to reduce its footprint but to transition from being a pharmacy chain into a broader health-care provider. This ambition is evident in CVS’s acquisition of Signify Health for nearly $8 billion and its $10.6 billion deal to purchase Oak Street Health.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Protests

Concurrent with its expansion into health care, CVS has initiated a cost-cutting program that included laying off 5,000 employees. The program has not been without controversy, however. The pharmacy closures come on the heels of protests from pharmacy staff at CVS and other chains during the fall over working conditions, which they claim compromise both employee and patient safety. CVS has stated that it is actively communicating with its staff to address these concerns directly.