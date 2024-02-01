Cutting-Edge App Aims to Alleviate Voice Dysphoria Among Trans Women

A groundbreaking collaboration among a transgender professor and two speech therapy experts has given birth to a novel 'transgender voice training' app, backed by a substantial grant of $213,878 from the National Institutes of Health. The app's purpose is to assist trans women in fine-tuning their vocal pitch and resonance to sound more feminine, thereby enhancing their quality of life by alleviating voice dysphoria.

Collaboration for Innovation

The University of Cincinnati, home base for Associate Professor Vesna Novak and speech scientist Victoria McKenna, and New York University's speech-language pathologist, Tara McAllister, are the brains behind this transformative research. The pioneering software, christened 'Improving the Accessibility of Transgender Voice Training with Visual-acoustic Biofeedback,' is gearing up for a rigorous test.

A Step Towards Inclusivity

Forty trans women will be split into an experimental group that will use the new software and a control group that will utilize a generic app. The participants will undergo voice training administered remotely, and their practice, self-efficacy, and motivation levels will be measured. The app, which is set to be released for free, aspires to be an indispensable tool in mitigating gender dysphoria.

Groundwork and Potential Impact

Prior research conducted by the team has elicited positive reactions to the idea of a voice training app, and they have delved into the link between vocal dysphoria and mental health. This article also briefly addresses differing viewpoints on gender-affirming care, highlighting concerns of 'hubris' in the U.S. approach for minors and speculating on the potential impact of the app on access to gender-affirming care.