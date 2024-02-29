Customs Intercept Fake Pharmaceuticals Worth N1.4bn in Oyo-Osun, Bolstering Nigeria's Fight Against Drug Counterfeiting

The Nigeria Customs Service has made a significant stride in the fight against counterfeit pharmaceuticals by intercepting antibiotics with a duty paid value of N1.4 billion at the Oyo-Osun Area Command. Dr. Ben Oramalugo, the Area Controller, announced this achievement, underscoring the potential health hazards these fake drugs present to the public. This operation aligns with ongoing efforts, including those by NAFDAC, to eliminate the distribution of substandard medical products in Nigeria.

Crucial Seizure Amidst Broader Enforcement Actions

The interception of fake pharmaceuticals is part of a broader crackdown on smuggling by the Nigeria Customs Service. In addition to the counterfeit drugs, the operatives also seized 345 bags of rice, 53 sacks of used clothing and shoes, and 1,309 pieces of used tyres, among other items. These actions not only prevent health risks associated with fake medications but also support the Federal Government's policy on total border closure to safeguard national well-being.

Government and Regulatory Efforts Against Counterfeiting

The battle against counterfeit drugs in Nigeria is being waged on multiple fronts. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been at the forefront, as highlighted by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General. With an alarming 70 percent of medicines in Nigeria sourced from abroad, NAFDAC has instituted a Pre-shipment testing scheme that has successfully blocked over 124 substandard products from entering the market. These measures are crucial in a country where fake medications pose a significant public health risk.

Impact and Ongoing Challenges

While the interception of fake pharmaceuticals valued at N1.4 billion marks a victory, it also highlights the ongoing challenges in curbing the influx of counterfeit drugs into Nigeria. The Customs Service's vigilance and NAFDAC's regulatory measures are vital in ensuring the safety and quality of medical products. However, the fight against drug counterfeiting requires continued collaboration between government agencies, international partners, and the community to protect public health and safety.

This seizure serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by counterfeit pharmaceuticals and the importance of rigorous enforcement and regulatory actions. As Nigeria continues to combat the distribution of substandard medical products, the efforts of Customs and NAFDAC emphasize the government's commitment to safeguarding the health of its citizens.