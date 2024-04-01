Curve Walking Study: New Insights into Early Dementia Detection Through Gait Analysis

Commissioned to write a play to raise awareness of dementia sufferers' experiences, Dani Shapiro took part a virtual dementia tour for which she donned scratched goggles and earphones that played random noises – loudly. Wearing several pairs of gloves made it difficult to move or use her fingers. And wearing shoes with sharp spikes in the soles made her shuffle awkwardly. This shuffling, a common feature of Alzheimer's disease, was reminiscent of her mother's walking pattern as her illness advanced.

The Intersection of Engineering and Healthcare

Behnaz Ghoraani, co-director of Florida Atlantic University's Centre for Smart Health, in the US, has a PhD in engineering. Her research, which intersects with healthcare, provides insights into conditions such as dementia. Ghoraani and her team recently published a study on "curve walking", a concept referring to walking along a non-linear or curved path. This type of walking demands better balance, coordination, and cognitive input, making it an ideal subject for their study.

Gait Changes as Early Dementia Indicators

Gait changes, subtle at first but becoming more pronounced over time, can signal underlying health issues, including cognitive decline, Ghoraani explains. Dementia affects brain regions responsible for motor control and coordination, leading to difficulties in controlling leg and foot movements. This results in the characteristic shuffle, made worse by changes in balance and stability, as dementia impairs the brain's spatial awareness and body positioning processing abilities.

Technological Advances in Mobility Detection

Families of individuals with dementia or Alzheimer's disease may not immediately notice many changes in walking patterns without the aid of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, Ghoraani notes. These technologies can detect subtle variations in mobility that the human eye might overlook. However, more pronounced signs of mobility changes are still observable by families, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures for safer walking and quality of life improvement for dementia sufferers.

As Alzheimer's progresses, the complexity of maintaining posture and walking ability increases, often leading to severe difficulties. The sudden changes in mobility, such as the inability to walk unaided or the need for constant support, mark the advanced stages of Alzheimer's disease. Recognizing these signs early on can help in implementing supportive measures like physiotherapy and home safety assessments to extend independence and prevent falls, which are particularly dangerous for the elderly.