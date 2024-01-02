Cureus Journal: Corticosteroid Therapy Reduces CRP Levels in COVID-19 Patients

As of January 2, 2024, a novel retrospective cohort study has been published in the esteemed Cureus journal, shedding light on the impact of corticosteroid therapy on C-reactive protein (CRP) levels in COVID-19 patients. This critical research was conducted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a COVID ward at the prominent Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), located in Patna.

Details of the Study

The study incorporated 105 patients, all of whom were confirmed to have COVID-19 through RT-PCR tests. To assess the effect of corticosteroids on CRP levels, the patients were divided into two groups. One group received corticosteroid therapy in conjunction with standard treatment, while the other group received only the standard care.

The researchers meticulously measured CRP levels on admission and after a span of 72 hours in both groups. The findings were illuminating, revealing a significant decrease in CRP levels in both groups after 72 hours. However, this reduction was more pronounced in the group treated with corticosteroids.

Outcomes of the Corticosteroid Treatment

Furthermore, the group treated with corticosteroids recorded a shorter average duration of hospital stay compared to the group that did not receive corticosteroids. These findings suggest that corticosteroid treatment is not only associated with reduced CRP levels but also corresponds with reduced mortality rates and shorter hospital stays.

CRP: A Reliable Inflammatory Biomarker

The study also delves into the role of the CRP as an inflammation biomarker. The researchers suggest that routine CRP tests can predict outcomes in COVID-19 patients. They also discuss the pathophysiology of severe COVID-19 and the overwhelming impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The Future of CRP Monitoring

In a related development, a wearable electrochemical patch has recently been designed for the real-time monitoring of CRP in sweat. This breakthrough technology can detect elevated concentrations of CRP, signaling acute or chronic inflammation in patients. The study affirms the stable nature of CRP in plasma and its insensitivity to common medications, such as corticosteroids, making it an invaluable tool for clinicians. The research further emphasizes the growing interest in exploring the effectiveness of serial CRP measurements for therapeutic decision making.