CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development

Scientists from the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center have made a leap forward in understanding the complex nature of proteins and their ability to change shape—a finding that could revolutionize drug development. Proteins are the workhorses of the body, instrumental in performing biochemical functions such as binding to metabolites or other proteins. Yet, our understanding of these crucial elements has been limited by techniques like X-ray crystallography imaging, which typically only reveal a single, static image of a protein, or suggest multiple shapes without detail.

Probing Proteins Under Pressure

Breaking from the constraints of traditional methods, the research team led by Daniel Keedy, experimented with the protein STEP (PTPN5), a potential drug target for diseases like Alzheimer’s. They subjected the protein crystals to high pressure—approximately 2,000 times the atmospheric pressure on Earth—or high temperature, equivalent to that of the human body. This is a stark departure from the usual atmospheric pressure and cryogenic temperatures employed in typical crystallography experiments.

Revealing the Shape-Shifting Secrets

Under these varying conditions, the protein exhibited different shapes, offering a more nuanced understanding of how proteins shape-shift. This critical insight could have significant implications for drug developers. Keedy suggests that by understanding these shape-shifting processes, it may be possible to create small-molecule drugs that can ‘trap’ proteins in particular shapes, thereby reducing their function.

Implications for Future Drug Development

While this study focused on a single protein, the findings could have wider implications for understanding other proteins and their role in various diseases. The ability to visualize and understand the dynamic nature of proteins opens up new possibilities in drug design, offering hope for more effective treatments for a range of conditions, from cancer and Alzheimer’s to autoimmune disorders. It’s a promising step forward in the ongoing dance of science with the shape-shifting nature of proteins, and one with potentially life-changing implications.