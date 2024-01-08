Cumbrian Duo Climbs ‘Fells for Our Fathers’ in Hopeful Tribute

Two holiday park owners in Cumbria, David Jackson of Castlerigg Hall and Daniel Holder of The Quiet Site, have committed to a heartfelt challenge: to climb all 214 Wainwright peaks within the year 2024. The endeavor, aptly named ‘Fells for Our Fathers’, serves as a tribute to their late fathers, who both tragically succumbed to cancer when David and Daniel were 22 and 16 years old, respectively.

Finding Inspiration in Loss and Landscape

Driven by the profound loss of their fathers and the breathtaking beauty of the Lake District where their holiday parks are situated, the duo plans to raise £5,000 for Cancer Research UK through this initiative. Their commitment to the cause was sparked by previous hikes up Skiddaw and Blencathra in 2023, which offered them a unique opportunity to reflect on their personal losses while appreciating the stunning natural landscapes around them.

A JustGiving Endeavor

To facilitate their fundraising efforts, Jackson and Holder have established a JustGiving page. This platform enables them to reach out to a wider audience, appealing to those who cherish the natural splendor of the Lake District and understand the physical and emotional rigors of climbing the Lakeland fells. The challenge is set to commence at the dawn of the new year with their first ascent of a Wainwright peak.

Joining Hands for a Cause

David Jackson and Daniel Holder’s ‘Fells for Our Fathers’ initiative is a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of personal loss, the therapeutic power of natural beauty, and the immense potential of human will. Their endeavor is a call to action for all who can resonate with their experience, appreciate their efforts, or simply want to contribute to the noble cause of cancer research.