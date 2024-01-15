en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Cultural Shift in Ireland’s Health Service Executive: A New Era of Accountability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Cultural Shift in Ireland’s Health Service Executive: A New Era of Accountability

Recent developments within Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) suggest a significant shift in the organization’s approach to patient care and accountability. The change in culture is spearheaded by its chief executive, Bernard Gloster, as evidenced by the actions taken following the tragic death of a 16-year-old girl, Aoife Johnston, at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) in December 2022.

A Tragic Incident Sparks Unprecedented Action

Aoife Johnston died after a 12-hour delay in treatment for bacterial meningitis and sepsis in an overcrowded emergency department. An internal HSE report spotlighted major issues at UHL, including acute understaffing, persistent overcrowding, and a lack of comprehension of the risks these conditions pose to patients. In a groundbreaking move, Gloster has mandated an independent investigation into Aoife’s death and the hospital’s governance. This investigation is led by former chief justice Mr Justice Frank Clarke.

Gloster’s Stance: Accountability Above All

Contrasting with previous HSE responses to such tragedies, Gloster’s refusal to express confidence in UHL’s management team during the time of the incident and his emphasis on accountability signal a notable departure. He has asserted the importance of holding individuals responsible for patient care, a sentiment rarely vocalized by past HSE chief executives.

The Path Ahead: A Turning Point for HSE?

The impending Justice Clarke report is anticipated to pave the way for individual accountability for failures in patient care. This move suggests a potential turning point for the HSE, an organization that has faced criticism for its culture of repeated errors and lack of responsibility among health service managers. In an environment where the HSE is grappling with issues like staff vaccination rates and the implementation of task transfers to nurses, this shift towards greater accountability could mark a significant change in the future of health service management in Ireland.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 seconds ago
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Running, the seemingly simple act of putting one foot in front of the other, has been embraced by seven million people in the UK. The reasons are manifold and compelling. A recent survey conducted by RunTogether involving 1,100 recreational runners unearthed striking statistics: 78% reported weight loss, and 74% noted an improvement in their mental
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: Advice for Individuals with Anxiety
1 min ago
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: Advice for Individuals with Anxiety
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman
1 min ago
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
31 seconds ago
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study
32 seconds ago
Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women's Health
36 seconds ago
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women's Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
12 seconds
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
15 seconds
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
23 seconds
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
31 seconds
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study
32 seconds
Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women's Health
36 seconds
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women's Health
Rangers' Training Camp: Preparing for the Second Half of the Season
39 seconds
Rangers' Training Camp: Preparing for the Second Half of the Season
Phoenix Suns Emerge Victorious Over Portland Trail Blazers in High-Scoring Basketball Game
48 seconds
Phoenix Suns Emerge Victorious Over Portland Trail Blazers in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Sunderland AFC's Loss to Ipswich Town: The Impact and Aftermath
1 min
Sunderland AFC's Loss to Ipswich Town: The Impact and Aftermath
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
28 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app