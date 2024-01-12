en English
Health

Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations

In response to an incoming Arctic air mass forecasted to plunge Cullman County, north Alabama into a harsh cold spell, Cullman County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) has sprung into action. The non-profit is coordinating the establishment of warming stations across the area, providing refuge from the biting cold expected from late Sunday into early Monday. The chilling weather is anticipated to persist at least through Wednesday, with daytime temperatures peaking at a mere mid-20s and the night’s mercury predicted to hit single digits by Tuesday. The wind chill, in some places, might even drop to a numbing 0 degrees.

Warming Stations: A Beacon in the Cold

VOAD plans to open four warming stations on Monday and Tuesday nights to provide shelter, food, and warmth for those in need. Each facility operates from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the subsequent morning, offering a warm refuge against the freezing night. The services offered at these stations vary, with some requiring guests to bring particular items, while others, thanks to the generous contributions of the Red Cross and local organizations, are equipped with cots, blankets, and food.

Community Outreach: A Collective Responsibility

VOAD Chairman, Waid Harbison, is urging residents to spread the word about these warming stations among vulnerable individuals in their vicinity. Seniors and disabled persons, especially those without access to social media or news outlets, might be unaware of this lifesaving initiative. Harbison emphasized the importance of neighbors checking on each other, ensuring that no one is left out in the cold.

The Power of Collaboration

What stands out in this massive effort to protect the community is the collaborative spirit uniting volunteer organizations, churches, nonprofits, and local government. Their concerted efforts are ensuring that, even in the face of an Arctic onslaught, the warmth of community solidarity prevails. These collaborations are a testament to the strength of the community, not just in disaster planning, but also in recovery.

Health Weather
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Health

