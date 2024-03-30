Ctg city corporation to establish mosquito research lab

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury announced the establishment of a dedicated laboratory for mosquito research, set to open in April. Situated on the 8th floor of CCC's temporary office, the lab aims to devise scientific methods for effective mosquito control. This announcement was made during the inauguration of the "crush" program, aimed at reducing mosquito populations, accompanied by a cleaning campaign in the Maheshkhali area.

Strategic Approach to Mosquito Control

The newly announced laboratory represents CCC's commitment to addressing the growing resistance of mosquitoes to conventional control methods. Mayor Chowdhury highlighted the urgency of finding innovative solutions due to the mosquitoes' evolving resistance and the impacts of climate change on their populations. The initiative underscores the need for scientific research in developing effective mosquito management strategies, especially in anticipation of the upcoming dengue season.

Community Engagement and Awareness

Mayor Chowdhury called for enhanced community engagement in mosquito control efforts, stressing the crucial role of councillors and public awareness. He emphasized the significance of community-driven measures in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds. Additionally, the mayor pointed out the importance of daily canal cleaning activities to mitigate waterlogging and minimize mosquito breeding habitats, underscoring the collective responsibility of citizens in preventing stagnant water accumulation.

Collaborative Efforts and Participation

The program saw active participation from approximately 150 individuals, including spraymen, fog operators, and cleaners, alongside councillors Md Ismail, Md Ilias, Abdul Mannan, and other officials. This collaborative effort marks a significant step towards combating the spread of vector-borne diseases in Chattogram. The establishment of the mosquito research laboratory is expected to bolster these efforts by providing a scientific basis for mosquito control measures.

The initiative by the Chattogram City Corporation to establish a dedicated mosquito research laboratory heralds a new era in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases. By integrating scientific research with community engagement and awareness, CCC aims to develop adaptive strategies to counter the evolving challenges posed by mosquito populations. This forward-thinking approach not only addresses immediate concerns but also lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer Chattogram.