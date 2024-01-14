CT Scan Study Reshapes Picrodontids' Classification, Challenges Relation to Primates

In a groundbreaking study that has reshaped our understanding of picrodontids, researchers have used cutting-edge CT scan technology to challenge a half-century-long belief. The pivotal work, led by Ph.D. candidate Jordan Crowell of the CUNY Graduate Center, alongside Associate Professor Stephen Chester of Brooklyn College and John Wible from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, proposes that picrodontids are not directly related to primates, despite striking similarities in their dental features.

Challenging Established Beliefs

For decades, paleontologists have perceived picrodontids as primates due to parallels in their teeth. The only known preserved picrodontid skull was subjected to a comprehensive analysis in the Mammalian Evolutionary Morphology Laboratory at Brooklyn College. The results have turned the tide, indicating that the cranial anatomy of picrodontids, particularly the bone structure around the ear, differs considerably from that of primates and their close fossil relatives.

Dental Similarities: A Case of Convergent Evolution?

This unexpected revelation suggests that picrodontids and primates may have evolved similar dental features independently, a phenomenon known as convergent evolution. This could be attributable to analogous diets they might have shared. The study not only resolves a longstanding debate but also emphasizes the importance of utilizing new technology to reassess old specimens.

Implications and Future Directions

Funded by the National Science Foundation and The Leakey Foundation, the research underscores the value of revisiting old specimens with novel techniques, while offering fresh insights into primate evolution and the role of diet in mammalian evolution. With their findings, the researchers are paving the way for further exploration of mammalian evolution following dinosaur extinction, and are actively promoting undergraduate participation in their research.