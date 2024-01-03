en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

In a decisive move to bolster the healthcare system in Nigeria, a consortium of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has resolved to institute a monitoring unit. This unit will be tasked with the oversight of primary healthcare centers (PHCs), particularly in the country’s rural regions. The decision was made during a meeting in Kaduna, where the participants analyzed the hurdles hampering healthcare delivery services in these underserved communities.

Challenges in the Nigerian Healthcare Infrastructure

The CSOs shed light on the dismal state of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, which is not up to par with modern medical facilities and lags behind when compared with other African nations. Several impediments were identified that obstruct the provision of primary healthcare. These include internal conflict, crime, corruption, multiple government and donor agencies, vertical programs, low political commitment, and disparities in remuneration. Moreover, they pointed out problems such as inadequate referral services, insufficient staffing, high costs of drugs and services, and limited healthcare availability.

A Monitoring Unit for Enhanced Healthcare Services

To tackle these issues, the CSOs aim to scrutinize and supervise PHCs to bolster the management and personnel efficiency of the facilities. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the delivery of healthcare services across the country. They also urged the federal government to augment funding for the health sector and to devise a more coordinated response to health workforce crises, which are exacerbated by poor welfare, lack of facilities, and divisions among health workers.

The Importance of Accessible and Affordable Healthcare

The CSOs underscore the significance of ensuring that ordinary citizens can avail quality, affordable healthcare without bureaucratic hurdles. Ensuring this accessibility becomes a crucial step towards levelling the playing field for all citizens, irrespective of their geographic location or socio-economic status. This initiative by the CSOs represents a significant stride towards solidifying the foundations of Nigeria’s healthcare system, thereby contributing to the nation’s overall wellbeing.

0
Africa Health Nigeria
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia

By BNN Correspondents

Martha Mukisa: The Trailblazer Set to Dominate 2024 Music Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia

By BNN Correspondents

Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determin ...
@Africa · 32 mins
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determin ...
heart comment 0
ATMIS Steps In To Alleviate Water Crisis at Towfik IDP Camp in Somalia

By Rafia Tasleem

ATMIS Steps In To Alleviate Water Crisis at Towfik IDP Camp in Somalia
Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs

By BNN Correspondents

Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs
Sudan’s RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations

By Geeta Pillai

Sudan's RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations
Vaalco Energy Sets Sights on Doubling Crude Production

By BNN Correspondents

Vaalco Energy Sets Sights on Doubling Crude Production
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
32 seconds
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
1 min
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
1 min
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
2 mins
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
2 mins
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
3 mins
Trump, Traditional Polling, and the 2024 Election: A Republican Dilemma
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
3 mins
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
3 mins
Boot Tan Fest 2024: A Celebration of Women and Winter Sports at Sunlight Mountain
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
3 mins
Daniel Garcia Triumphs at AEW Worlds End, Eyes Key Contract Year
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
7 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
22 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app