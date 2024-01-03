CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

In a decisive move to bolster the healthcare system in Nigeria, a consortium of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has resolved to institute a monitoring unit. This unit will be tasked with the oversight of primary healthcare centers (PHCs), particularly in the country’s rural regions. The decision was made during a meeting in Kaduna, where the participants analyzed the hurdles hampering healthcare delivery services in these underserved communities.

Challenges in the Nigerian Healthcare Infrastructure

The CSOs shed light on the dismal state of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, which is not up to par with modern medical facilities and lags behind when compared with other African nations. Several impediments were identified that obstruct the provision of primary healthcare. These include internal conflict, crime, corruption, multiple government and donor agencies, vertical programs, low political commitment, and disparities in remuneration. Moreover, they pointed out problems such as inadequate referral services, insufficient staffing, high costs of drugs and services, and limited healthcare availability.

A Monitoring Unit for Enhanced Healthcare Services

To tackle these issues, the CSOs aim to scrutinize and supervise PHCs to bolster the management and personnel efficiency of the facilities. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the delivery of healthcare services across the country. They also urged the federal government to augment funding for the health sector and to devise a more coordinated response to health workforce crises, which are exacerbated by poor welfare, lack of facilities, and divisions among health workers.

The Importance of Accessible and Affordable Healthcare

The CSOs underscore the significance of ensuring that ordinary citizens can avail quality, affordable healthcare without bureaucratic hurdles. Ensuring this accessibility becomes a crucial step towards levelling the playing field for all citizens, irrespective of their geographic location or socio-economic status. This initiative by the CSOs represents a significant stride towards solidifying the foundations of Nigeria’s healthcare system, thereby contributing to the nation’s overall wellbeing.