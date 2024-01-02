CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability

In a significant move poised to enhance patient experience, CSL Behring, a unit of the global biotechnology leader CSL, has introduced new 4 and 5 gram vial sizes for ZEMAIRA (Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Human). Previously available only in 1 gram vials, this new packaging aims to optimize the preparation process for ZEMAIRA and decrease waste, thereby benefiting the Alpha-1 community.

Revolutionizing Dose Preparation

ZEMAIRA’s dosing is based on the patient’s weight, and the shift to larger vials will reduce the number of reconstitutions required per dose. By streamlining the preparation and administration processes, the larger vial sizes promise to enhance convenience for healthcare professionals.

Aligning with Sustainability Goals

The new vial sizes also align with the Environmental Pillar of CSL’s Sustainability Strategy, underscoring the company’s commitment to minimizing waste in the supply chain and production. Through this innovative packaging solution, CSL Behring is not only simplifying medication management but also promoting environmental sustainability.

Combatting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is a hereditary condition known to compromise lung function, potentially leading to emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). ZEMAIRA, a highly purified form of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin, is an approved treatment for adults demonstrating clinical evidence of emphysema due to this genetic deficiency.

Currently, ZEMAIRA is approved in the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and is marketed under the name Respreeza in Europe. However, while ZEMAIRA boasts proven benefits, it may not be suitable for individuals demonstrating hypersensitivity to its components, a history of anaphylaxis or severe systemic response to A1-PI products, or specific IgA deficiencies.

In its quest to develop innovative therapies, CSL Behring continues to focus on diverse areas such as immunology, hematology, cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, and transplant through plasma fractionation, recombinant protein technology, and cell and gene therapy. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to address the needs of the Alpha-1 community by offering a safe and effective treatment option.