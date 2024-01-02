en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability

In a significant move poised to enhance patient experience, CSL Behring, a unit of the global biotechnology leader CSL, has introduced new 4 and 5 gram vial sizes for ZEMAIRA (Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Human). Previously available only in 1 gram vials, this new packaging aims to optimize the preparation process for ZEMAIRA and decrease waste, thereby benefiting the Alpha-1 community.

Revolutionizing Dose Preparation

ZEMAIRA’s dosing is based on the patient’s weight, and the shift to larger vials will reduce the number of reconstitutions required per dose. By streamlining the preparation and administration processes, the larger vial sizes promise to enhance convenience for healthcare professionals.

Aligning with Sustainability Goals

The new vial sizes also align with the Environmental Pillar of CSL’s Sustainability Strategy, underscoring the company’s commitment to minimizing waste in the supply chain and production. Through this innovative packaging solution, CSL Behring is not only simplifying medication management but also promoting environmental sustainability.

Combatting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is a hereditary condition known to compromise lung function, potentially leading to emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). ZEMAIRA, a highly purified form of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin, is an approved treatment for adults demonstrating clinical evidence of emphysema due to this genetic deficiency.

Currently, ZEMAIRA is approved in the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and is marketed under the name Respreeza in Europe. However, while ZEMAIRA boasts proven benefits, it may not be suitable for individuals demonstrating hypersensitivity to its components, a history of anaphylaxis or severe systemic response to A1-PI products, or specific IgA deficiencies.

In its quest to develop innovative therapies, CSL Behring continues to focus on diverse areas such as immunology, hematology, cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, and transplant through plasma fractionation, recombinant protein technology, and cell and gene therapy. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to address the needs of the Alpha-1 community by offering a safe and effective treatment option.

0
Health Sustainability
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends

By BNN Correspondents

Abortion: The Leading Cause of Death Worldwide in 2022

By Israel Ojoko

Chris Decker Takes the Helm as New President and CEO of CDISC ...
@Health · 2 mins
Chris Decker Takes the Helm as New President and CEO of CDISC ...
heart comment 0
Decoding Proteostasis Network Gene Expression in Melanoma: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding Proteostasis Network Gene Expression in Melanoma: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA

By BNN Correspondents

Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Channel 4’s ‘Truelove’ Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying

By BNN Correspondents

Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Channel 4’s ‘Truelove’: A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying

By BNN Correspondents

Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
34 seconds
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
1 min
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
2 mins
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
2 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
2 mins
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
2 mins
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
2 mins
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
2 mins
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
7 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app