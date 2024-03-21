CS Nakhumicha Threatens to Fire Striking Doctors Amid Healthcare Crisis

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha recently underscored the government's stance against striking doctors, suggesting dire consequences for their continued absence from work. Amid a protracted healthcare standoff, the threat of sacking comes as the strike spearheaded by the doctors escalates into its second week, causing significant disruptions in public health services.

The doctors' grievances stem from the government's failure to post medical interns and adhere to the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a situation that has now led to a legal and moral quagmire.

Strike Intensifies as Government Draws Lines

With the doctors' strike entering its eighth day, the Health Cabinet Secretary highlighted the government's potential measures against the striking medical professionals. According to Nakhumicha, the doctors are in violation of a court order that mandated a suspension of the strike.

This has put them at risk of losing their jobs for failing to report to work. 'Choices have consequences,' Nakhumicha remarked during an interview, emphasizing the government's stance on the matter. Despite the court's directives to both parties, the deadlock persists, with the ministry announcing plans to post medical interns to fill the gap left by the striking doctors.

Failed Negotiations and Ongoing Crisis

The standoff between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the government has seen minimal progress despite multiple negotiation attempts. The most recent meeting ended without a resolution, further deepening the crisis within the health sector.

Nakhumicha's announcement of posting interns from next month and the ministry's commitment to address pending dues as per the 2017 CBA has done little to appease the striking doctors. The KMPDU has criticized the government's approach, particularly regarding the interns' remuneration, and warned of a prolonged strike should their concerns remain unaddressed.

Looking Ahead: A Sector in Need of Resolution

As both parties prepare for another round of negotiations, the urgency for a viable solution has never been greater. The strike has severely impacted public health services, with major hospitals halting elective surgeries and inpatient care. The consequences of the standoff extend beyond the immediate parties involved, affecting thousands of patients who rely on public healthcare.

Nakhumicha's call for rational thinking and dialogue underscores the critical need for both sides to find common ground. The coming days are crucial in determining the direction of Kenya's healthcare system amidst one of its most challenging periods.

The impasse between the government and the striking doctors serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of the healthcare system when foundational issues such as employment terms and worker satisfaction are not adequately addressed. As the nation watches, the hope for a swift resolution looms large, with the wellbeing of millions hanging in the balance.