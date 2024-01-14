Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak

The Cross River Government has taken decisive action in response to a cholera outbreak in two of its Local Government Areas (LGAs), Obubura and Biase. The alarm was raised by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Ayuk, during a press conference in the state capital, Calabar. The outbreak has so far been confined to three confirmed cases, one in Obubura and two in Biase.

Emergency Operation Centre Activated

In a bid to manage and contain this health crisis, the government has established an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), with the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Blessing Ekpenyong, appointed as the Incident Manager. The EOC’s principal strategy includes the deployment of response commodities, including drugs supplied by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Response Strategy and Measures

The drugs, managed by the ministry’s Surveillance Unit and Logistic Management Coordinating Unit, will be channeled to the impacted wards. In addition to this, the Rapid Response Team of the LGAs has been dispatched to the affected areas. Their mission: to conduct case investigations and compile lists of the reported cases, crucial steps to prevent further transmission of cholera.

Preventive Measures for the Public

Dr. Ayuk has also issued a public advisory urging citizens to follow preventive measures rigorously. These include avoiding unsafe drinking water, consumption of unripe fruits, and contaminated foods. These precautions are essential in reducing the risk of contracting cholera, a highly infectious and potentially fatal bacterial disease.

While the Cross River Government works tirelessly to contain this outbreak, the ultimate responsibility lies with the public to heed these warnings and take the necessary precautions. The battle against cholera will be won not just in hospitals and clinics, but in homes and communities across the state.