Health

Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
In a major development, an agreement has been brokered between Israel and Hamas, with the facilitation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Qatar, to deliver critical medications to Israeli hostages held within the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister’s Office of Israel announced this significant breakthrough, which holds the potential to alleviate the precarious conditions faced by these hostages.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

The agreement entails the delivery of medications for chronic illnesses, heart disease, high blood pressure, and asthma, among others. The delivery is expected to occur within the next few days, providing a glimmer of hope for the hostages, many of whom are elderly and suffering from debilitating health conditions. This development comes in the wake of the hostage situation that began on October 7, when 132 individuals were taken captive by Hamas. A truce in late November saw the release of 105 hostages, leaving the remainder still in captivity.

Roles of the Mossad and the Red Cross

The negotiation process, which involved the Mossad spy agency and received approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was complex due to Hamas’s reluctance to reveal the hostages’ location. The Red Cross, on the other hand, has faced criticism for its absence and failure to provide medical assistance to the hostages thus far. However, under this new agreement, Israel will also increase the entry of medications for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, indicating a broader context of improved humanitarian aid.

Demands for Transparency

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has demanded visual proof that the medications have reached the intended recipients. This request underscores the grave health conditions of many hostages, who require regular medical attention for chronic diseases. One mother of a hostage expressed her anxiety over her son’s health after he had spent 100 days without his asthma inhaler and proper food for his celiac disease.

In addition to the current hostages, it is worth noting that Hamas is also holding the bodies of two IDF soldiers and two Israeli civilians who entered Gaza independently in 2014 and 2015. The current agreement, therefore, represents a significant step, but it is only one piece of the broader and more complex puzzle of the Israel-Hamas relationship.

Health Israel Palestine War
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

