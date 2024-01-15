en English
Health

Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals

A major IT failure has brought two key Sussex hospitals, the Royal Sussex and Princess Royal, to a critical standstill, significantly impacting their operations and communication channels. The ripple effect is also being felt at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and Worthing Hospital, albeit to a lesser degree.

The Unseen Threat

This technological glitch has compelled the dispatch of an immediate directive from the NHS to ambulance services, instructing them to bypass affected hospitals in Brighton and Haywards Heath. The public, too, has been urged to exercise restraint and refrain from attending A&E Departments unless dealing with life-threatening emergencies. In an era where technology rules the roost, such unforeseen IT failures underscore the vulnerabilities of our highly digitized health systems.

Communication Blackout

Adding to the crisis, telephone communication with the affected hospitals has been severed, exacerbating the already fraught situation. University Hospitals Sussex and the NHS, in their statements, have underlined the gravity of the IT problems and the subsequent diversion of ambulances to alternative medical facilities. The inability to communicate directly with these hospitals is a stark reminder of how reliant we are on technology, even in the most critical of sectors.

Alternate Channels and Future Steps

The NHS, while working tirelessly to restore the IT systems, is advising patients to seek non-emergency health support through NHS 111, either online or by phone. This incident has brought to light the need for robust contingency plans and the importance of maintaining alternative communication channels in the health sector. As the situation evolves, the NHS has promised to provide regular updates to keep the public informed and allay any rising anxieties.

Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

