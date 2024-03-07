Critical Access Gap: Over 80% Romanian Public Medical Units Fail to Provide Abortion Services

A recent study by the Association of Independent Midwives, in collaboration with the Center for Gender Equality Policies, reveals a significant shortfall in abortion services across Romania's public medical facilities. Amidst a roundtable event, the alarming findings were disclosed, spotlighting the hurdles women face in accessing safe and legal abortion services in the country.

Startling Findings from Comprehensive Study

The Map of Access to Abortion in Romania, a meticulous examination of abortion service availability, uncovers a grim reality. Out of 176 public medical units with obstetrics-gynecology departments, a mere 7 units offer abortion services compliant with medical and legal standards. The private sector fares slightly better, with only 3 out of 783 facilities providing comprehensive abortion care. This stark deficiency underscores the substantial barriers women encounter, ranging from limited service availability to prohibitive costs and the absence of referral systems for those seeking abortions.

Financial Barriers and Lack of Referrals

The financial aspect of accessing abortion services in Romania cannot be overlooked. With medical abortions costing up to RON 1,800 and surgical abortions reaching RON 4,800, the economic hurdle is substantial. Moreover, the national health insurance system's coverage extends only to ongoing or imminent abortions, leaving elective and therapeutic abortions financially burdensome. The situation is further aggravated by a widespread failure to offer referrals to women seeking abortions, with 90% of surveyed hospitals and clinics admitting to not referring patients elsewhere, contrary to the obligations outlined in the Medical Deontological Code.

Implications for Women's Health and Rights

The study's findings illuminate a critical issue in Romania's healthcare landscape, highlighting the urgent need for systemic changes to ensure women's access to safe and legal abortion services. The lack of available and affordable abortion care not only contravenes national legislation but also poses severe implications for women's health and reproductive rights. Stakeholders, including healthcare providers, policymakers, and civil society organizations, are called upon to address these gaps and work towards a more equitable healthcare system for all women in Romania.

As the conversation around abortion access in Romania continues to evolve, it's clear that the path towards improved access is fraught with challenges. Yet, the compelling evidence presented by the Association of Independent Midwives and its partners underscores the necessity of a concerted effort to dismantle barriers and uphold women's rights to health and autonomy. The findings from this study serve as a critical call to action for all involved in shaping the future of women's healthcare in Romania.