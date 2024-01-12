en English
Health

CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research

In a pioneering study, scientists at Gladstone Institutes have leveraged the power of CRISPR gene-editing technology to distinguish between molecules involved in energy production and those linked to the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in mitochondria. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the research offers new insights into the inner workings of cells, potentially paving the way for novel treatments for diseases tied to mitochondrial dysfunction such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Decoupling Energy Production from Harmful Byproducts

The research, helmed by Gladstone Investigator Ken Nakamura, MD, Ph.D., focused on approximately 200 genes related to mitochondrial function. By selectively silencing these genes in cancer cells, the team managed to identify which ones predominantly influence energy production or ROS generation. The findings reveal that while some genes impact both functions, others are more specific, hinting at possible targets for therapies that could boost mitochondrial energy without increasing toxic byproducts.

Implications for a Wide Range of Conditions

These discoveries hold implications for conditions that extend beyond neurodegenerative disorders. Diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, as well as the process of healthy aging, could potentially benefit from these findings, given that mitochondrial efficiency typically declines with age. Further research is in the pipeline to assess the effects of altered ROS levels on cell health and to test whether these findings can be extrapolated to other cell types, including brain cells.

Charting a Path to New Therapies

The ability to independently control mitochondrial energy and ROS production could form the basis for new treatment approaches and drugs. By identifying the genes and pathways that can exert this control, the Gladstone Institutes team has provided a springboard for understanding mitochondrial dysfunction in disease and developing new treatments. As next steps, the team plans to delve deeper into the potential of these findings, exploring their applicability across different conditions and cell types.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

