Crisis Looms in Colorado: Autism Therapy at Risk Due to Low Medicaid Reimbursement Rates

Colorado is in the throes of a crisis brought about by the dwindling availability of critical autism therapy for children. A wave of closures has hit providers of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, primarily due to inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates. This situation has left countless families bereft of essential services and languishing on waitlists.

The Crisis Unfolds

Behavior Span's Executive Director, JJ Tomash, has painted a stark picture of the unfolding crisis, warning of an impending care catastrophe unless sustainable reimbursement rates are implemented promptly. A Medicaid review board's findings bolstered this view, revealing that reimbursement rates in Colorado were approximately 20% below the benchmark when compared with similar states.

A Cry for Emergency Action

Families and providers have joined forces in exhorting the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing to seek an emergency increase in rates. Yet, in a move that has sparked frustration, the department did not step forward to address the matter. This inertia prompted state Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer and other committee members to take the reins, proposing a rate increase themselves.

A Ray of Hope

The committee unanimously agreed to redistribute over $5 million in state funds, a sum that would be matched by federal Medicaid dollars, bringing the total increase to a little over $10 million. While the joint budget committee has given their thumbs up to the increase, it still needs the green light from the General Assembly. If approved, this increase could herald a much-needed resurgence in the availability of ABA therapy for children with autism in Colorado.

The Future Hangs in the Balance

The proposed hike in Medicaid reimbursement rates is expected to alleviate employee burnout, slash waitlists, and ease financial stress in clinics. However, the question of expanding Medicaid reimbursement to cover additional services hangs in the balance. As the crisis unfolds, the future of autism therapy in Colorado hinges on these critical decisions.