Crisis in Nigeria: Qualified Nurses Battle Unemployment Amid Healthcare Neglect

Nigeria's healthcare system faces a dire situation as qualified nurses struggle with unemployment and underemployment, a consequence of government neglect and the prioritization of cheap, less-qualified labor in private healthcare facilities. Olufemi Iseyemi, a former Deputy Director of Nursing at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, highlights the bleak landscape, emphasizing the profession's brink of collapse due to these systemic issues.

Nursing in Nigeria: A Profession Under Siege

The challenges confronting Nigerian nurses are multifaceted, ranging from the high cost of nursing education to limited career advancement opportunities. The blurred distinction between qualified nurses and untrained personnel further devalues the profession, leading many to seek employment abroad. The preference for unqualified staff in private hospitals, driven by cost-cutting motives, exacerbates the struggles of qualified nurses, leaving the quality of healthcare in Nigeria to suffer significantly.

Government and Institutional Neglect

According to Iseyemi, the inefficiencies and alleged oppressive practices of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) add to the profession's woes, with certification delays undermining nurses' autonomy and dignity. The lack of government support and recognition of nurses' contributions to healthcare compounds these challenges, fostering discontent and frustration within the sector. This neglect not only impacts the well-being of Nigerian nurses but also the overall healthcare delivery system in the country.

Call for Action and Solidarity

Iseyemi advocates for collaborative efforts to ensure that nurses receive the support and recognition they deserve. Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from government authorities, healthcare stakeholders, and the public to create a supportive environment that values and respects nurses' significant contributions. Only through collective action can Nigerian nurses thrive and continue to serve their country with dedication and pride, contributing to an improved healthcare system for all.

The nursing profession in Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, with the potential for positive change contingent upon the acknowledgment and resolution of these pressing issues. The time for action is now, to secure a future where nurses are valued, supported, and able to contribute fully to the nation's healthcare system.