Crisis in Nasarawa: 59 Doctors Resign Over Poor Welfare and Unmet Promises

The healthcare system in Nasarawa State, Nigeria, is facing a significant challenge as 59 doctors have resigned from their positions across various hospitals within the last two months. This mass exodus stems from grievances over the non-implementation of promotions and a lack of adequate welfare packages, as highlighted by Dr. Yakubu Adeleke, President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Nasarawa.

Roots of Resignation

For over two years, doctors in Nasarawa have been in negotiation with the state government, seeking improvements in their working conditions. Their demands include the implementation of long-stagnant promotions, adjustment of salaries in line with the National Minimum Wage, and the payment of hazard allowances. Despite assurances from Governor Abdullahi Sule, these concerns remain unaddressed, leading to a demoralized workforce. The disparity in pay between state-employed doctors and their counterparts in federal institutions has only widened, further fueling the crisis.

Impact on Healthcare Services

The consequences of this mass resignation are now being acutely felt, particularly at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, the state capital. Critical departments such as Surgery, Gynecology, and Outpatient Units are experiencing increased patient wait times due to the reduced number of medical staff. The situation has reached a point where within just two days, over 25 resignation letters were received, underscoring the severity of the dissatisfaction among the medical professionals.

Government's Response

In response to the unfolding crisis, Dr. Gaza Gwamna, the State Commissioner for Health, acknowledged the grievances of the healthcare workers. He revealed that the state government has commenced the implementation of some welfare packages for doctors and is in the process of employing new staff to fill the vacated positions. This move is seen as a step towards stabilizing the healthcare system in Nasarawa, though it remains to be seen if these measures will be sufficient to address the root causes of the discontent among the doctors.

The departure of such a significant number of doctors from Nasarawa State's healthcare system not only highlights the urgent need for systemic reform but also serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting the welfare of healthcare workers. As the government scrambles to mitigate the impact, the situation offers a critical lesson on the importance of addressing the needs and concerns of medical professionals to ensure the stability and effectiveness of healthcare services.