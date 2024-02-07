Creative Health Care Insight Unveils Revolutionary Cloud-Based Platform

In a move geared towards revolutionizing the healthcare industry, Creative Health Care Insight, a renowned IT solutions provider, has announced the launch of its innovative cloud-based platform. This state-of-the-art technology is designed to elevate operational efficiency within healthcare organizations, providing them with tools that will not just streamline processes but also improve patient care.

Advertisment

Two Suites: Competency and Professional Portfolio

The newly launched platform features two robust suites—the Competency Suite and the Professional Portfolio Suite. Developed in partnership with Donna Wright, the Competency Suite incorporates tools for ongoing competency assessment, initial competency—scheduled for release in Spring 2024—and relational competency. The latter of these is geared towards enhancing team and leadership skills within healthcare organizations.

The Professional Portfolio Suite, on the other hand, is designed to simplify data analysis for organizations seeking Magnet or Pathway to Excellence designation. It includes components for demographic data collection and professional advancement.

Advertisment

Bountiful Benefits

The platform offers a plethora of advantages, including improved staff retention, simplified compliance with ANCC requirements, and ultra-secure access from any web-enabled device. It also promotes healthcare-specific technology development, aligning with the industry's evolving needs.

A Partnership for Better Outcomes

Representing a partnership between Creative Health Care Management and Kernel Equity, the cloud-based platform aims to facilitate superior patient and provider outcomes. Capitalizing on advanced technology, it emphasizes a full-service solution, superior security measures, and integration abilities with Learning Management Systems. This platform is a testament to Creative Health Care Insight's commitment to leveraging IT solutions to enhance healthcare operations and patient care.