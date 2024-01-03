en English
Fitness

Crash Diets: Temporary Fix or a Route to Long-Term Damage?

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Crash Diets: Temporary Fix or a Route to Long-Term Damage?

The era of digital influence has given rise to a dangerous trend: crash diets. Often showcased by influencers and propelled by social media, these diets typically involve a drastic reduction of daily calorie intake – usually between 800-1,200. The allure of rapid weight loss has led many to embrace these diets, despite the potential health risks that accompany them.

The Appeal of Crash Diets

Surprisingly, studies have demonstrated that crash diets can indeed be effective for certain individuals. For those struggling with obesity or type 2 diabetes, these diets can lead to significant weight loss, and in some cases, even remission of diabetes. But this is just one side of the coin. The other side reveals a darker reality, the long-term detrimental effects on the body’s metabolism.

Detrimental Metabolic Effects of Crash Diets

When calorie intake is severely reduced, the body’s metabolic rate decreases. The result is a reduced calorie burn and loss of muscle mass. Additionally, crash diets can increase the levels of stress hormones like cortisol, and simultaneously decrease T3 hormone levels. This hormonal imbalance can lead to hypothyroidism and weight gain over time. Consequently, about 80% of crash dieters eventually regain the weight, or even exceed their original weight.

Sustainable Approach: Gradual Dieting

For those seeking long-term weight loss, gradual dieting is recommended. This approach involves reducing body weight by around 0.5 to 1kg a week, making it a more sustainable strategy. A diet high in protein is particularly beneficial, as it can increase metabolic rate and induce a feeling of fullness. This leads to a lower calorie intake and greater fat loss. Beyond dieting, regular exercise, and a balanced approach to calorie reduction are essential.

In conclusion, while crash diets might seem appealing due to their promise of rapid weight loss, the long-term effects can be damaging. Sustainable weight loss is achievable through gradual dieting, regular exercise, and a diet rich in protein. It’s not about quick fixes, but a lifestyle change for better health.

Fitness Health
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

