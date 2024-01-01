en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control

The US and Australia have recently intensified their border control measures to prevent the illegal importation of disposable vapes, primarily from China. This crackdown is a response to growing concerns about rampant nicotine dependency among young adults and the booming black market for these products.

Stricter Regulations and Enforcement

The federal government has announced stringent new laws banning non-prescription disposable vapes containing nicotine, and implementing limits on packaging, flavors, and advertising. Border Force in both countries is now more vigilant and proactive in detecting and destroying any shipments of disposable vapes entering their territories.

Australia’s Stand on Disposable Vapes

Australia has been particularly strict, implementing a total ban on disposable vapes. From today, the importation of all disposable vapes, with or without nicotine, is prohibited. This ban is part of a series of reforms aimed at limiting vape usage to those with a prescription. These changes represent the first stage of Health Minister Mark Butler’s reforms, set to roll out throughout 2024.

Increasing Young Adult Dependency on Vapes

The new regulations aim to curb the rising rates of vaping among young people. One in five 18 to 25-year-olds has become addicted to vapes, leading to nicotine addiction. Since 2020, 178 people have been hospitalized due to vaping-related complications. The government is urging parents to seek support if they are worried about their child’s vaping behavior.

Concerns Over Flourishing Black Market

Despite these regulations, concerns abound regarding the ban potentially fueling the black market. Millions of flavored disposable vapes are imported from China into Australia, feeding a thriving underground market. The Australian Border Force has received additional funding to regulate this new ban, and state and territory governments have pledged their support to work with the federal reforms.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi

By Israel Ojoko

Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Rise of AI in Healthcare: A Boon or a Bane?

By Mazhar Abbas

Elderly Doctor Assaulted After Assisting Unconscious Man in Melbourne ...
@Australia · 20 mins
Elderly Doctor Assaulted After Assisting Unconscious Man in Melbourne ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Resolutions: The Power of Small Changes

By Ebenezer Mensah

New Year's Resolutions: The Power of Small Changes
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination

By Quadri Adejumo

Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug

By BNN Correspondents

Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug
Healthpeak Properties: Short Interest Drops, Institutional Backing Strengthens

By Rafia Tasleem

Healthpeak Properties: Short Interest Drops, Institutional Backing Strengthens
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
45 seconds
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
3 mins
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
3 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Macklin Celebrini Carries Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
4 mins
Macklin Celebrini Carries Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship
Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi
5 mins
Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi
A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev's Story
5 mins
A Glimpse into the Human Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Maya Regev's Story
Springboks Achieve Historic Rugby World Cup Victory
5 mins
Springboks Achieve Historic Rugby World Cup Victory
South African Political Parties Stress Importance of 2024 Elections in New Year's Messages
5 mins
South African Political Parties Stress Importance of 2024 Elections in New Year's Messages
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
3 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
37 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app