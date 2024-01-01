Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control

The US and Australia have recently intensified their border control measures to prevent the illegal importation of disposable vapes, primarily from China. This crackdown is a response to growing concerns about rampant nicotine dependency among young adults and the booming black market for these products.

Stricter Regulations and Enforcement

The federal government has announced stringent new laws banning non-prescription disposable vapes containing nicotine, and implementing limits on packaging, flavors, and advertising. Border Force in both countries is now more vigilant and proactive in detecting and destroying any shipments of disposable vapes entering their territories.

Australia’s Stand on Disposable Vapes

Australia has been particularly strict, implementing a total ban on disposable vapes. From today, the importation of all disposable vapes, with or without nicotine, is prohibited. This ban is part of a series of reforms aimed at limiting vape usage to those with a prescription. These changes represent the first stage of Health Minister Mark Butler’s reforms, set to roll out throughout 2024.

Increasing Young Adult Dependency on Vapes

The new regulations aim to curb the rising rates of vaping among young people. One in five 18 to 25-year-olds has become addicted to vapes, leading to nicotine addiction. Since 2020, 178 people have been hospitalized due to vaping-related complications. The government is urging parents to seek support if they are worried about their child’s vaping behavior.

Concerns Over Flourishing Black Market

Despite these regulations, concerns abound regarding the ban potentially fueling the black market. Millions of flavored disposable vapes are imported from China into Australia, feeding a thriving underground market. The Australian Border Force has received additional funding to regulate this new ban, and state and territory governments have pledged their support to work with the federal reforms.