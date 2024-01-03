en English
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford

A recent report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Ofsted has shed light on the troubling delays in assessing children and young people for neurodiverse conditions, specifically autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in the borough served by Trafford Council and NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board. The report underscores how these delays are detrimentally affecting the support provided, impacting the educational outcomes for these individuals. This situation presents a stark contrast to the early recognition of special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) in Trafford, which is deemed effective, largely due to the assistance of health visitors.

Disparities in Assessment Delays

The report reveals that, despite the effective early identification of SEND, assessments for neurodiverse needs such as autism or ADHD are witnessing undue delays. This lag in assessment subsequently disrupts the referral process for an education, health and care (EHC) needs assessment, thereby affecting the support and success rate in education for those concerned.

Mental Health Support: Room for Improvement

In addition to the problems related to neurodiverse needs assessments, mental health support for children and young people is also encountering challenges. Children and young people are reported to be moving between services due to unclear assessment pathways, resulting in inefficient care provision.

Participation of Children and Young People in Care Planning

While the report acknowledges the considerable involvement of children and young people in care planning, it also recognizes that many feel they are not given enough say in decisions about their care. The report commends the inclusion of their input in records and EHC plans, but also highlights the need for their increased participation in decision-making.

Transition to Adulthood: A Challenging Phase

The transition to adulthood for young people with SEND is identified as an area that requires significant improvement in Trafford. The SEND strategy in place, despite being comprehensive, requires additional work to be effectively implemented across services. The report points to a disconnect between strategy and execution in certain areas, indicating a pressing need for alignment.

Obstacles in Meeting Local Needs

The local area partnership’s response to local needs has reportedly been slowed by unclear lines of accountability following organizational transitions. This lack of clarity has prevented the partnership from effectively addressing the variability in understanding and support for social, emotional, mental health, and neurodiverse needs.

The services were last inspected in October, a significant gap since the previous inspection nearly seven years prior in early 2017. The next full SEND inspection has been scheduled for 2027. Local officials have welcomed the report and have committed to addressing the identified issues, while also recognizing areas where the partnership is successfully meeting the needs of families with SEND in Trafford.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

