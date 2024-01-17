On a summer day in June 2020, the peace of Forbury Gardens in Reading was shattered by an act of terror, leaving a trail of three lives lost. An inquest into the attack has revealed a critical detail: a police medic was unable to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the victims due to Covid-19 restrictions. James Furlong, David Wails, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett were the three victims of this gruesome act carried out by Khairi Saadallah.

The lush Forbury Gardens turned into a scene of horror on June 20, 2020, when Saadallah stabbed six individuals, resulting in the tragic deaths of Furlong, Ritchie-Bennett, and Wails. The three friends were enjoying a sunny day in the gardens when their lives were abruptly ended. The case has since then raised concerns about justice and immigration procedures in the UK.

Sergeant Philip Lake, a trained public order medic, was on duty the day of the attack. He led the resuscitation efforts, but when it came to mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, he was stopped in his tracks. The Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time prevented him from giving 'rescue breaths', a standard part of any resuscitation procedure. Instead, Lake and other officers had to resort to CPR using only chest compressions and defibrillators.

The inquest into the Reading terrorist attack aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three men. It seeks to understand the factors that contributed to their demise, including the role of Covid-19 restrictions in the resuscitation attempts. The inability to perform a full CPR procedure due to the pandemic is a stark reminder of the far-reaching impacts of the virus, even in situations that seem unrelated at first glance.