Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, a cadre of scientists from across the globe coalesced in an unprecedented, open-source effort. Their mission was ambitious yet imperative: To develop an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that would be universally accessible, transcending borders and economies.

The Covid Moonshot: A Global Collaboration

Christened the Covid Moonshot, this collaborative initiative encountered a plethora of challenges. Among the most significant was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The conflict resulted in the displacement of key researchers based in Kyiv, who were contributing to the project, forcing them to become refugees. The upheaval did not deter the resolve of the Covid Moonshot team, and the project persevered, fueled by a collective commitment to a cause that resonates across humanity.

Progress and Promise: On the Cusp of Human Trials

Despite the trials and tribulations, the Covid Moonshot’s patent-free Covid antiviral is now approaching a significant milestone. Funded by the Wellcome Trust, the antiviral is projected to commence human trials within the next year and a half. This development represents a beacon of hope in the ongoing battle against the virus, with the potential to revolutionize accessibility to treatment.

More Than an Antiviral: A Strategic Model

The Covid Moonshot is more than a quest for an antiviral; it is a strategic model for addressing diseases with a lower commercial incentive. Led by University of Oxford scientist Annette von Delft, the initiative also targets neglected tropical diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and potential future pandemics. It embodies a shift from for-profit drug development to a more equitable, globally inclusive approach.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid and the Need for Accessible Treatment

The backdrop to the Covid Moonshot’s progress is the journey of Pfizer’s Paxlovid. Once one of the best-selling medicines in 2022, Paxlovid now faces a significant drop in demand. The drug’s usage limitations and the evolving nature of the virus have contributed to its decreasing popularity. As Covid cases rise once more, driven by new variants like JN-1, the need for a more accessible antiviral treatment persists, particularly in regions where Paxlovid is less available. It is in this context that the Covid Moonshot’s mission becomes all the more vital.