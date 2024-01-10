en English
Health

COVID-19’s Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
COVID-19’s Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant

The dawn of 2024 ushers in a renewed battle against COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, with a highly mutated subvariant, JN.1, lurking in the midst. The Christmas season, typically marked by indoor gatherings and falling temperatures, has set the stage for an escalation of this subvariant, triggering concerns among health experts and the populace alike.

COVID-19: A War of Attrition

Professor Danny Altmann, an esteemed Immunologist, has cautioned of a “war of attrition” against the virus, suggesting the fight is far from over. Despite a recent dip in COVID-19 rates, the UK is currently reeling from a surge of infections, and experts predict another potential rise in cases.

The Sociopolitical Fallout Amid the Pandemic

The ongoing pandemic paints a complex picture of intertwined societal and political consequences. Health measures, once seen as nonpartisan, have become a focal point of political contention, further complicating pandemic response efforts. The impact of COVID-19 extends beyond immediate health concerns, with a significant number of individuals grappling with Long COVID. The recent Omicron wave is estimated to have left around 7,000 individuals with this debilitating condition.

Long COVID: A Lingering Threat

The death of Derek Draper due to Long COVID has spotlighted the virus’s persistent effects. Professor Altmann underscores the importance of treating COVID-19 management and its economic repercussions as interconnected goals, not opposing objectives. He points out that countries successful in controlling the virus have also witnessed robust economic recoveries.

The JN.1 strain, a mutation of the Omicron BA.2 variant, is rapidly proliferating in Japan and has been flagged as a ‘variant of interest’ by the World Health Organization. Researchers warn that the JN.1 variant has evolved to evade the immune system and exhibits a higher level of infectiousness than its predecessors. The JN.1 variant, also known as ‘Juno,’ is spreading across the UK and has become the most dominant strain. The rapid spread of JN.1, coupled with environmental factors like colder weather and festive social mixing, has amplified concerns about the potential for further escalation.

The Omicron variant has also profoundly impacted children, with at least one child tragically succumbing to the virus. Data reveals a rise in hospitalizations and deaths despite a brief fall in cases around Christmas. The JN.1 subvariant, a heavily mutated form of Omicron, has taken precedence in the United States, accounting for nearly two-thirds of cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning of a potential second COVID wave due to the spread of JN.1, underscoring the fact that our struggle against this invisible enemy is far from over.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

