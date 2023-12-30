en English
Education

COVID-19’s Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:33 pm EST
In an illuminating revelation, a recent study published on December 30, 2023, in the Cureus journal has spotlighted the psychological toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on high school teachers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The study, titled ‘Prevalence of Depression and Anxiety Among High School Teachers During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’, sought to assess the levels of anxiety and depression amongst educators and their ability to function amidst the global crisis.

Unveiling the Depths of Pandemic Induced Anxiety and Depression

The cross-sectional survey, conducted between June and December 2022, involved 382 male and female teachers. The findings are worrisome, with 68.3% of participants reporting moderate levels of anxiety, and 73.8% revealing moderate levels of depression. A noteworthy observation was that female teachers recorded higher scores for generalized anxiety disorder compared to their male counterparts. Additionally, individuals with a master’s degree exhibited higher mean scores for anxiety.

A Silver Lining in the Cloud of Uncertainty

Despite the psychological repercussions of the pandemic, a silver lining emerged with the majority of subjects demonstrating resilience in coping with their daily routines. This resilience underscores the indomitable spirit of educators in the face of adversity and their unwavering commitment to shaping the minds of the future.

The Imperative of Mental Health Services in Schools

The study accentuates the pressing need for mental health services in schools to bolster the well-being of students and teachers alike. It emphasizes the urgency of addressing mental health concerns among educators, particularly during crises such as pandemics. This study is a clarion call to school authorities and policymakers to prioritize the establishment and fostering of mental health services during future pandemics. The psychological health of our educators is paramount, not just for their well-being, but also for the healthy development of our students and the future they hold.

Education Health Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

