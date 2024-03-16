COVID-19's Ghost: Absent in Election Debates, a Reflection on Pandemic's Lessons and Oversights

On a clear April day in the summer of 2020, the peaks of the Dhauladhar mountains in Himachal Pradesh were visible from distant Jalandhar as the lockdown imposed on March 25 sent pollution levels plummeting, leaving the skies clear. Sadly, it would be the only bright spot for the next two years as the worst pandemic to hit humanity in a hundred years ravaged through the country. Its destructive trail left death and destruction all around, with deliverance a distant dream. But the nightmare did end, with the promise that never again would we let such a man-made calamity hit us. Yet, four years later, all that lingers of that period are piles of unused Covid test kits, masks, and other useless paraphernalia, like vegetable washing liquids, that remind of how even in that darkest hour, companies thought only of profiting from our collective insecurities.

COVID-19 and Its Absence in Current Political Discourse

With another Lok Sabha election just weeks away, the pandemic should have been right up there as an election issue. But, it is off the map as far as political debates on television and in print are concerned. No one is questioning how we dealt with the pandemic and the horrors of its aftermath. Even the opposition is pretending that it never happened. Conservatively, a million lives were lost. The visual horror of dead bodies piled high, waiting for a turn in the burning ghats, or the half-burnt bodies floating in rivers across the nation, has been wiped out. Forgotten also is our passivity. Mute, helpless witnesses to this ravaging, we couldn't help anyone.

Reflections on the Pandemic's Impact

During those months, we realized we could live clean. We started exercising, eating healthy, cutting back on useless, high-consumption activities like OTT, weddings, parties, travel, and shopping. Instead of single-occupancy cars cruising on roads, we had work from home. But less than three years later, we have been sucked back in by jubilant saturnalia. It's party time again, and to hell with the environment. Pandemic-era social networking was about helping, with a reel-life villain like Sonu Sood becoming a real-life Hercules by setting up an efficient organization to supply food, medicines, and train tickets to the poor and the homeless. Individual and anonymous micro-philanthropy from the most unlikely of people sprouted spontaneously and without waiting for any recognition or praise.

Forgetting and Remembering: The Dual Edges of Pandemic Experiences

But we are back to a dog-eat-dog world. Social media is rife with lynch mobs targeting newer victims each day. Hospitals are back to charging huge sums. Forgotten is that resolve to beef up our creaking and grossly insufficient healthcare system. There is a good reason the Germans built monuments to the Nazi horrors when they had stood back and watched millions of Jews murdered. They remember the Nazi past so that it may never happen again. Sure, we must forget our nightmares in order to live life and move past our own helplessness in order to avoid stasis. But constant reminders are another kind of civilizational moving on. Survival wrote Simon Wiesenthal, the Nazi death camp survivor who dedicated his life to documenting the crimes.