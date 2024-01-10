en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?

In a startling disclosure, a report has unveiled an alarming surge in disabilities among American adults dating back to February 2021. The data delineates a 55% spike in women reporting disabilities, climbing from 2.1 million to 3.2 million between February 2021 and November 2023. This sudden escalation, which has jolted the insurance industry, defies long-standing trends in disability and excess death statistics.

Unsettling Rise in Reported Disabilities

November 2023 saw an additional 299,000 non-working and 199,000 working Americans over the age of 16 report disabilities. This upsurge in reported disabilities took root in February 2021, starting with an initial count of 5,961 Americans aged 16 and over. By August of the same year, this figure had amplified by 42%. The rate experienced a minor decline only in November 2021.

Vaccine Damage Data Reveals Gender Disparity

Pfizer’s internal post-marketing data on vaccine damage unveiled that women faced adverse events three times more than men during the initial vaccine rollout. Out of a total of 42,086 cases, 29,914 women were affected. A total of 1,223 people (2.9%) reportedly died from vaccine-related adverse events.

Warnings of Potential Escalating Health Issues

Ed Dowd, author and analyst, has spotlighted the dramatic increase in disabilities and sudden deaths following the COVID vaccine rollout. Dowd’s study unveiled an increase of roughly 1.4 million disabilities and 300,000 excess deaths among the civilian labor force aged 16-64 from February 2021 to December 2022. He cautions that the continued administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could further augment these health issues, particularly among working-age adults. Dowd underscores the significance of the government disability survey in mirroring the deteriorating public health in the US and the possible long-term impact on the labor force.

Global Studies Echo Similar Concerns

A study conducted in Jordan aimed to investigate the correlation between COVID-19 vaccination and the development of chronic diseases such as autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, asthma, and hypertension. The study, which involved 414 participants, found a significant correlation between COVID-19 vaccination and the subsequent development of chronic diseases, especially autoimmune diseases and rheumatoid arthritis. The study accentuates the necessity for further research to identify potential causal relationships.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
From the throes of a fast-food addiction to the pinnacle of physical fitness, Zack George’s incredible journey is one of determination and transformation. Known to the world as ‘Steel’ from the rebooted BBC series ‘Gladiators,’ George’s tale is a testament to the power of change and the human spirit. Zack George: From Fast Food Addict
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Optical Sens SL: A New Era of Chemical Sensors and Biomarkers
21 mins ago
Optical Sens SL: A New Era of Chemical Sensors and Biomarkers
Crisis at Mayo University Hospital: 41 Patients Left Without Beds
21 mins ago
Crisis at Mayo University Hospital: 41 Patients Left Without Beds
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
9 mins ago
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Pfizer Rules Out Further Acquisitions in 2024, Dashing Hopes for Viking Therapeutics Deal
14 mins ago
Pfizer Rules Out Further Acquisitions in 2024, Dashing Hopes for Viking Therapeutics Deal
Unveiling the Lesser-Known Side Effects of Acid Reflux
17 mins ago
Unveiling the Lesser-Known Side Effects of Acid Reflux
Latest Headlines
World News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
4 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
5 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
7 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
9 mins
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
10 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
11 mins
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
11 mins
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
11 mins
Congress Declines Temple Invite: A Political Move or Cultural Prudence?
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
12 mins
Rory McIlroy Determined to Break Major Championship Drought in 2024
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app