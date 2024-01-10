COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?

In a startling disclosure, a report has unveiled an alarming surge in disabilities among American adults dating back to February 2021. The data delineates a 55% spike in women reporting disabilities, climbing from 2.1 million to 3.2 million between February 2021 and November 2023. This sudden escalation, which has jolted the insurance industry, defies long-standing trends in disability and excess death statistics.

Unsettling Rise in Reported Disabilities

November 2023 saw an additional 299,000 non-working and 199,000 working Americans over the age of 16 report disabilities. This upsurge in reported disabilities took root in February 2021, starting with an initial count of 5,961 Americans aged 16 and over. By August of the same year, this figure had amplified by 42%. The rate experienced a minor decline only in November 2021.

Vaccine Damage Data Reveals Gender Disparity

Pfizer’s internal post-marketing data on vaccine damage unveiled that women faced adverse events three times more than men during the initial vaccine rollout. Out of a total of 42,086 cases, 29,914 women were affected. A total of 1,223 people (2.9%) reportedly died from vaccine-related adverse events.

Warnings of Potential Escalating Health Issues

Ed Dowd, author and analyst, has spotlighted the dramatic increase in disabilities and sudden deaths following the COVID vaccine rollout. Dowd’s study unveiled an increase of roughly 1.4 million disabilities and 300,000 excess deaths among the civilian labor force aged 16-64 from February 2021 to December 2022. He cautions that the continued administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could further augment these health issues, particularly among working-age adults. Dowd underscores the significance of the government disability survey in mirroring the deteriorating public health in the US and the possible long-term impact on the labor force.

Global Studies Echo Similar Concerns

A study conducted in Jordan aimed to investigate the correlation between COVID-19 vaccination and the development of chronic diseases such as autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, asthma, and hypertension. The study, which involved 414 participants, found a significant correlation between COVID-19 vaccination and the subsequent development of chronic diseases, especially autoimmune diseases and rheumatoid arthritis. The study accentuates the necessity for further research to identify potential causal relationships.