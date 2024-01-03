en English
Health

COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
A groundbreaking study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine has laid bare the profound alterations in the properties and physiology of red blood cells (RBCs) due to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19. These changes pose a significant challenge to the body’s oxygen homeostasis, a critical process for maintaining stable oxygen delivery.

Uncovering Hematological Alterations

The research contrasted the RBCs from 18 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with those from 20 healthy controls. The researchers uncovered striking differences in various hematological parameters, such as white blood cell count, red blood cell distribution width, hematocrit, hemoglobin concentration, and mean corpuscular volume. These discrepancies signaled a microcytic hypochromic anemia, a condition frequently seen in COVID-19 patients.

RBC Deformability and Aggregation Kinetics

Further, the COVID-19 patients demonstrated reduced RBC deformability and altered RBC aggregation kinetics, suggesting potential impairments in blood flow. A significant reduction in oxygen-carrying capacity and capacitance was noted in the COVID-19 subjects, thereby placing increased strain on the cardiovascular system to compensate for the hampered blood oxygen transport.

Blood Type and COVID-19

Interestingly, the study observed that patients with blood-type O COVID-19 experienced more pronounced alterations in RBC features than those with blood-type A, challenging the widely held belief of blood-type O’s protective role against disease severity.

Implications and Future Research

Despite the limitations of a small sample size and the potential influence of comorbidities and medications, the study’s findings underscore the complex impact of SARS-CoV-2 on RBC physiology and the cardiovascular system. It suggests that to maintain adequate oxygen delivery, the cardiac output in COVID-19 patients would need to increase substantially. The implications for COVID-19 survivors and the differences in RBC impairments related to blood type warrant further research.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

